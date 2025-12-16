Wendy Holdener crashes in the finish area after the 1st run of the slalom in Courchevel and crashes into the advertising boards at high speed. Nevertheless, she starts the 2nd run and finishes in a strong 7th place.

Tobias Benz

The bad luck with the Swiss skiers this winter just won't end. After Gut-Behrami, Suter and Gisin, Wendy Holdener is also hit in the night slalom in Courchevel.

After crossing the finish line in the first run, the 32-year-old loses control of her skis, rolls over and crashes into the advertising boards at high speed. Fortunately, Holdener was not seriously injured and was able to turn on the ground and get her skis into position. She is "more or less okay", confirms SRF commentator Men Marugg shortly afterwards, referring to information from the finish area. She had previously left the finish area in pain.

"Thanks to the physios who nursed me up"

And indeed: Holdener starts the second run despite the heavy fall and is even able to improve by one place and finish in 7th place. "I'm not quite realizing it yet. I'm only just coming to terms with it," says Holdener in the SRF interview. "I was very lucky. I tensed up my neck a bit and can feel my knee very slightly. But I didn't feel it when I was skiing. Thanks to the physios who nursed me up."

That was also necessary after the heavy crash. "It was a rollercoaster ride. Sometimes you had the feeling you were okay and it was nothing. But then tears just came again because you're still processing it," admits Holdener. "The somersault didn't have to be. It was a difficult preparation for the second run."

