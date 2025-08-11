Bernhard and Mari Russi talk openly about their relationship in an interview. Keystone

In a new interview, skiing legend Bernhard Russi talks about his relationship with his wife Mari, his passion for the mountains and his heart's desire.

He has been married to the Swedish-born skier since 1992. After a nine-month separation in 2009, the two found each other again.

They had the courage to say that something wasn't right. "We had to change something so that something would change," says Mari Russi today. Show more

Olympic champion, world champion, ten-time World Cup winner, two-time Swiss Sportsman of the Year - Bernhard Russi has achieved almost everything as a skier. Despite his many successes, the skiing legend still has one big goal: "I want to climb difficulty level 7 for the first time and climb the Uri Rotstock, Gitschen and Rophaien mountains for the first time," Russi reveals in an interview with "GlücksPost".

The 1972 Olympic downhill champion doesn't mind that his heart's desire might remain just a dream as he gets older - Russi turns 77 on August 20. A wish list can also include a dream that may never come true, he says.

He doesn't think about old age, he prefers to think about today, tomorrow at the most and says: "I don't worry about what happens after death. Death is part of life. The day you are born, the slow dying begins."

"We had to change something in order for something to change"

Russi shares his passion for the mountains with his wife Mari - and has saved their relationship. He has been married to the Swedish-born woman since 1992, but they separated in 2009. Love had been lost.

Nine months later, the two found each other again. "In a relationship, it's important that you keep questioning it and that you talk to each other," says Mari Russi today. They had the courage to say that something wasn't right. "We had to change something in order for something to change." Shared interests such as sport, nature and the mountains would help break out of the rut and give the relationship a new lease of life.

The couple also have dreams together: "We would like to travel to Swedish Lapland one day to experience the midnight sun," says Mari. They would also like to travel to Argentina again, having fallen in love with the nature of Patagonia a few years ago. At that time, they also attended dance classes in Buenos Aires. Tango Argentino is "huere schwär" for a man, says Bernhard Russi.

If he could live his life again, Russi wouldn't do anything differently. Nevertheless, he is not proud of anything. "I think proud is the wrong word when you've achieved something in sport. I like joy better." He is proud of how he has coped with strokes of fate in his private life.

