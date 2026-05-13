After their well-deserved vacation, the Swiss ski stars are back home. At the Swiss Ski Night, blue Sport was able to talk to Marco Odermatt, Corinne Suter and co. about their vacation.

Jan Arnet

A dip in the pool in warm weather - the best way to end a long winter. Marco Odermatt posted such a snapshot on Instagram a few days after the last race of the season and wrote: "Time to finally relax."

Where exactly he was remained a mystery to the general public for the time being. Odi was in the island paradise of Mauritius. But the overall World Cup winner didn't just want to lie around on his lazy skin. "You're always doing something. Especially in a country that you don't know that well yet. There's always something to see and so you're always active," says Odermatt in an interview with blue Sport.

Corinne Suter was also drawn far away, she was in the Caribbean. Young speed skier Anuk Brändli enjoyed two weeks in Sri Lanka, downhill talent Alessio Miggiano was in Indonesia. Other ski stars such as Franjo von Allmen (Greece) and Camille Rast (France) stayed in Europe.

And Olympic slalom champion Loïc Meillard? He stayed at home with his pregnant partner - and got married. "I took it easy, but also did some sport. And of course you always use the vacations to do a few things around the house and in the garden."

"Chilling out", as ski crosser Fanny Smith likes to do, is not in the nature of our ski cracks anyway. "I always plan to spend a lot of time in a deckchair on vacation. But somehow I never manage it, I'm just a movement person," smiles Ramon Zenhäusern.

Von Allmen misses the mountains, Suter the cheese

Whether in Asia, Africa or in their own garden - they all enjoyed their time out. And most of them were also looking forward to returning home. "The air," Miggiano replies when asked what the best thing is about being back in Switzerland. Von Allmen says: "The mountains make you feel at home again."

Corinne Suter is obviously not a big fan of Caribbean cuisine: "When I'm away, I always miss the classic food from home: cheese, chocolate ... I always look forward to it when I get back." Zenhäusern has a similar view: "The best thing about Switzerland is turning on the tap and drinking fresh mountain water - and not this chlorinated water."