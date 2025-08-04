In June, Lenz Hächler had a serious fall while mountain biking and suffered a concussion and broken ribs. The talented Swiss skier is now fit again. "I can already train at full speed again," says Hächler.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of Swiss-Ski's great young hopes and has secured his eligibility for the World Cup by winning the giant slalom classification in the European Cup.

On blue Sport, Hächler explains how he fell while mountain biking and says that he can't even remember. "But now I'm fine again." Show more

He is regarded as one of the greatest hopes for the future in Swiss skiing - and is now facing his first full season in the World Cup: Lenz Hächler, European Cup discipline winner in the giant slalom last winter, now wants to cause a sensation among the best.

A few weeks ago, however, his anticipation for the coming winter was put a bitter damper on. The 22-year-old was injured in a mountain bike accident, breaking two ribs and suffering a concussion.

"I went mountain biking with my family in Valais. On a descent, I got too close to the top of a bend. Then something broke off and I fell," Hächler explains to blue Sport. "That's what I was told, I can't even remember the fall myself."

Hächler can go full throttle again

The Zug native has not only recovered from the shock, but also from the injuries. "I'm doing well again. The rehab went well," says Hächler. "Everything has healed well. I've been able to train at full speed again for several weeks now. I'm very happy with how everything went."

Hächler is preparing for the new season in a training group with cracks such as Marco Odermatt, Justin Murisier, Thomas Tumler and Gino Caviezel. At the moment, the main focus is on strength training and endurance before heading out onto the snow soon.

