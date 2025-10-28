Lara Gut-Behrami is furious about the attitude of some young athletes. Keystone

In the FIS talk at the World Cup opener in Sölden, Lara Gut-Behrami speaks plainly: the Swiss skier criticizes the young ski generation for a lack of ambition and a culture of complacency.

Sandro Zappella

Lara Gut-Behrami is one of the guests in the "Sölden Race Talk", a round table discussion organized by the FIS for the giant slalom opener in Austria. The Swiss skier is asked by fans whether she gets angry if she doesn't win.

"Very," the winner of 48 World Cup races replies immediately and then goes on: "What I miss from the past, from the beginning of my career, everyone was more honest than they are now." Now you have social media, it's even more important that everyone likes you, that you always put on a nice face, act like you're happy and are always fair to everyone.

That's why Gut-Behrami remembers her early days: "I miss athletes like Anja Pärson, Janica Kotelic or Tina Maze a bit. They showed their true emotions. It was okay to be angry, because we work to win races." The 34-year-old clarified: "We don't work to finish tenth. That's not okay."

Gut-Behrami then goes into a rage: "I get even angrier when I see young skiers coming up, not qualifying and it feels like it's okay for them. It's not."

After all, it's a competition, the World Cup and the idea is to work hard every day and win races: I don't want to go up tomorrow to finish 25th. That can happen if you make a mistake, then you can accept that, but: "I'm not going to say: It's wonderful! I would love to finish in the top 15 once in my career."