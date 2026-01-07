Alessio Miggiano has been the positive surprise of the young Swiss ski talents so far. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Marco Odermatt and Camille Rast are providing Swiss moments of brilliance in the Ski World Cup. But which talents will follow? blue News has an overview of how the next generation of skiers has started the season.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss skiers are once again providing plenty of positive news this winter.

But who is developing into a permanent fixture in the World Cup in the shadow of the superstars? blue News has an overview of the talented Swiss skiers and their current form. Show more

Established in the World Cup

21 years old Malorie Blanc

After her surprising podium finish last season in her very first World Cup downhill, the hype surrounding the Valais native was huge. Now she is facing a difficult season of confirmation and has shown solid results so far. She has finished in the points in all five speed races this winter, with 6th place in St. Moritz being her clear best result.

23 years old Delia Durrer

At the age of 23, Delia Durrer can definitely still be considered a young athlete as a speed skier. This season, she is performing well in both the downhill and super-G and is currently ranked in the top 30 in both disciplines. But when will she make the step up to the world elite? Her best World Cup result, a 13th place, was in December 2022, more than three years ago.

25 years old Janine Schmitt

Janine Schmitt finished in the World Cup points six times in 2025. Her best result is 17th place. Like Durrer, who is two years younger, Schmitt is still waiting for her big exploit, which she is certainly capable of achieving thanks to her great talent.

Scored her first World Cup points this season

22 years old Anuk Brändli

22-year-old Anuk Brändli is 21st in Gurgl this season, scoring World Cup points for the first time. In Copper Mountain she also scored points and in Courchevel Brändli even managed 14th place, which means she can even dream of the Olympics. Because she has already fulfilled half of Swiss-Ski's selection criteria (two places in the top 15). But the competition in the Swiss slalom team is fierce with Camille Rast, Wendy Holdener, Mélanie Meillard and Eliane Christen, among others.

20 years old Sue Piller

20-year-old Sue Piller completed her first World Cup race in 2025 and scored points for the first time in December in her sixth outing with 20th place in the giant slalom in Tremblant. Just one day later, the skier from Fribourg finished in the points again at the same venue. The year 2026 also got off to a strong start for Piller with a 20th place in Kranjska Gora. In the giant slalom rankings, she is already scratching at the top 30 after her positive results.

23 years old Alessio Miggiano

He is the high-flyer of the season! Alessio Miggiano could never have dreamed of what he has been doing since December. He took 3rd and 1st place in the European Cup in Santa Catarina and Italy should remain a good place for the son of an Italian star chef. In Val Gardena/Gröden, Miggiano finished 18th in his fifth World Cup race and thus scored points for the first time - a day later he also managed the same with 21st place in his very first super-G in the World Cup. But the big show came another day later, when Miggiano sensationally finished in 5th place in another Val Gardena/Gröden downhill - just six hundredths of a second off the podium.

22 years old Lenz Hächler

Lenz Hächler was eliminated in each of his first seven races in the World Cup. In Beaver Creek in December 2025, things finally worked out for the Zug native with 19th place in the giant slalom. The first World Cup points are a fact for the winner of the giant slalom classification in the European Cup last season.

18 years old Dania Allenbach

Can a year start much better? Allenbach is allowed to compete in the World Cup for the first time on January 3 in Kranjska Gora and barely makes it into the second run with bib number 50. There she skis to her first World Cup points in a commanding 27th place.

Making her World Cup debut this season

19 years old Shaienne Zehnder

Zehnder made her World Cup debut in the giant slalom in Sölden, but clearly missed out on the second run. The same picture last weekend in Kranjska Gora. Zehnder's first priority is to gain experience in the World Cup; she already finished in the top 6 three times in the European Cup in December.

21 years old Faye Buff

Buff makes her World Cup debut in Gurgl in November, but is eliminated in the first run. Will she be making more appearances soon? She can take her cue from her roommate: Buff lives with Anuk Brändli (see above) in a shared flat in Rapperswil.

19 years old Alina Willi

It came as a complete surprise when Alina Willi was called up for the World Cup downhill in St. Moritz. She herself was only informed one day before the race that she would be allowed to race. Her 42nd place took a back seat. She told blue News after the race: "It's a childhood dream to race against Shiffrin or Vonn."

21 years old Daria Zurlinden

Like Willi, Zurlinden also found out one day before her debut that she would be allowed to compete in the downhill in St. Moritz. She couldn't really realize that she had been called up, as her first thought was: "Oh no, now I can't even go shopping for my Christmas presents today as planned," Zurlinden told blue News after the race.

Waiting for the next step

21 years old Janine Mächler

Janine Mächler has finished in the points twice in the World Cup so far: In December 2024 and January 2025, but the slalom specialist has never made it into the second run this season. But at 21, she still has plenty of time to establish herself in the World Cup.

22 years old Livio Hiltbrand

Hiltbrand scored his first World Cup points in Val Gardena/Gröden in December 2024 and a year later the man from Simmental was also able to finish in the top 30 in Val Gardena/Gröden. In the other two downhill races, however, things did not go according to plan for the 22-year-old.

21 years old Stefanie Grob

Stefanie Grob has won seven medals at the Junior World Championships, but things have not worked out for the Appenzell native in the World Cup so far. In St. Moritz, she recently finished 31st in the super-G, just a few hundredths of a second short of her first World Cup points. It's only a matter of time before the all-rounder also succeeds at the highest level.

23 years old Sandro Zurbrügg

Zurbrügg finished in the points twice in the giant slalom in December 2023 and January 2024, but has not managed to do so for almost two years. However, the 23-year-old recently set a positive example in the European Cup, where he won the giant slalom in Valloire in mid-December.