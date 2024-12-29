At the giant slalom in Semmering, Katharina Huber slips at the start, gets on her own skis and literally falls out of the start house. The slapstick performance hurt - but the Austrian took it with humor. And has many new followers.

Syl Battistuzzi

Charlie Chaplin would be proud of Katharina Huber. At her home race in Semmering, of all places, the 29-year-old was eliminated in such a spectacular way that is rarely seen, even in children's races.

But the Austrian also hurt herself in the crash. Huber shows her bruised face on Instagram and writes: "Shit happens 🤪", accompanied by #startenistschwer #natürlichesbotox.

But the mishap also has positive effects. "I have to say, my number of followers on Instagram has increased quite a bit. I would have preferred to have done it successfully," the "Kronen Zeitung" quotes the Olympic team champion from Beijing 2022.

Huber has had to put up with some "stupid comments" for her fall, but the encouragement on her social channels outweighs the criticism. From the ÖSV camp, for example, ex-Si-Skar Hannes Reichelt wrote: "Get well soon. Can happen 🤷🏼‍♂️☺️". Johannes Strolz thinks: "🙈🙈 keep going 💪🏼💪🏼".

