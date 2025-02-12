Federica Brignone is currently leading the overall World Cup. She also won silver in the super-G at the World Ski Championships. But the Italian still often has self-doubts, as she reveals in a portrait on blue Sport.

Sandro Zappella

Federica Brignone is one of the major figures in this year's ski season. The Italian is 70 points ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami in the overall World Cup. At the World Ski Championships, she took silver in the super-G behind Stephanie Venier.

Brignone has also already set several records this season. She has already won in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom disciplines this winter and has been crowned the oldest World Cup winner in history in all of these disciplines.

However, in an interview with blue Sport, the 32-time World Cup winner reveals that she struggles with self-doubt: "I'm an insecure person and don't believe in myself that much," she says when asked about her weaknesses. Find out what ritual she follows at the start and what her dream job would be if she wasn't a skier in the video above.

