  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Portrait of ski star Brignone "I'm an insecure person and don't believe in myself enough"

Sandro Zappella

12.2.2025

Federica Brignone is currently leading the overall World Cup. She also won silver in the super-G at the World Ski Championships. But the Italian still often has self-doubts, as she reveals in a portrait on blue Sport.

12.02.2025, 17:00

12.02.2025, 17:43

Federica Brignone is one of the major figures in this year's ski season. The Italian is 70 points ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami in the overall World Cup. At the World Ski Championships, she took silver in the super-G behind Stephanie Venier.

Brignone has also already set several records this season. She has already won in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom disciplines this winter and has been crowned the oldest World Cup winner in history in all of these disciplines.

However, in an interview with blue Sport, the 32-time World Cup winner reveals that she struggles with self-doubt: "I'm an insecure person and don't believe in myself that much," she says when asked about her weaknesses. Find out what ritual she follows at the start and what her dream job would be if she wasn't a skier in the video above.

Gut-Behrami's biggest rival. Brignone's secret before the dream season:

Gut-Behrami's biggest rivalBrignone's secret before the dream season: "I haven't skied for almost five months"

More ski portraits

More skis

Alpine skiing. Bronze shines golden for Rochat and Rogentin

Alpine skiingBronze shines golden for Rochat and Rogentin

Triple victory. Franjo von Allmen on the Swiss combined madness:

Triple victoryFranjo von Allmen on the Swiss combined madness: "My nerves can't take it"

Slalom and giant slalom. Swiss-Ski is sending these quartets to the women's technical races

Slalom and giant slalomSwiss-Ski is sending these quartets to the women's technical races