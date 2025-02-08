Lara Gut-Behrami is eliminated in the final third of the World Championship downhill in Saalbach. KEYSTONE

Alpine skiing has a new world champion: Breezy Johnson is the beaming winner. Lara Gut-Behrami breathes a sigh of relief after her elimination, disappointment spreads for Priska Ming-Nufer.

Linus Hämmerli

The downhill at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach is history. No Swiss woman comes close to world champion Breezy Johnson's time.

Lara Gut-Behrami does not make it to the finish after a mistake in the final third. "I'm fine," assured the Ticino native on "SRF" after the scary moment. "I couldn't cope with the snow. I didn't interpret the passage well." Gut-Behrami doesn't know exactly what happened. "It all happens so quickly. The most important thing is that I'm still healthy." She told RSI: "With the mistake I made today, I could be in hospital, so I'm not complaining."

Gut-Behrami is now focusing on recovery after five days of skiing in a row. She wants to go all out again in the giant slalom next Thursday.

Disappointment for Ming-Nufer, positive conclusion for Suter

Priska Ming-Nufer is visibly dissatisfied after her 21st place. She lost 2.6 seconds to Johnson. "I am disappointed. It wasn't meant to be today," said the 32-year-old on "SRF".

Corinne Suter's conclusion was more positive. "I am satisfied." The skier from Schwyz is the best Swiss skier with her seventh place. She is around four tenths of a second off the podium. "I don't know why I lost so much time. It must have been in the final third," analyzed Suter on "SRF".

For her, today's race was "a step in the right direction". She is aware that it is not quite enough for the front yet.

Breezy Johnson more than just there

Breezy Johnson made it all the way to the front. The American with start number 1 outdid everyone with her run. "It's incredible, crazy and exciting," says the newly crowned world champion on "SRF". Johnson recounts an incident that happened the morning before the race. She made a note on her cell phone: "It's a privilege to be able to race. Being there and losing is better than not being there at all."

And now she was taking part and winning. A fact that may force the US team's speed coach Alexander Hödlmoser to make a new body ornament. "My coach said that if we win, he'll get a tattoo." Johnson adds with a grin: "I told him: Alex, you better start thinking about what you want to get."

Vonn with a challenge

Lindsey Vonn is also thinking about the future. She is "happy" with her run. The returnee finished in 15th place, 1.96 seconds behind her compatriot Johnson. However, she is already looking ahead immediately after the race. "I will be stronger next season," says Vonn on "SRF". She is ready in her head and wants to work on her equipment for the upcoming Olympic winter.