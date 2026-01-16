Last year's winner Franjo von Allmen causes a moment of shock at the Super-G in Wengen. In the end, the 24-year-old stands on the podium despite his time-consuming mistake.

Patrick Lämmle

"To put it bluntly, I've skied like shit," says Franjo von Allmen in an interview with the presenter in the finish area. 15 riders are at the finish line when Franjo von Allmen appears a little later for the SRF interview. Beforehand, he hits his head several times and is still not really satisfied. Because without his time-consuming mistake, more would have been possible than an intermediate 3rd place.

"Yes, the mistake is unnecessary. I should have known that you have to be patient there. If you can't maintain the height there, it's difficult to keep up the pace," analyzed von Allmen. "These are the little things that make the difference in the end."

However, the 24-year-old is aware that not everything was bad. "I'm still super happy. I could have been eliminated - or worse."

His ranking did not change until the end: Franjo von Allmen finished third behind Italy's Giovanni Franzoni and Austria's Stefan Babinsky.

Other voices from the Swiss camp

Marco Odermatt knows that he didn't get the maximum out of the Brüggli-S, but is still satisfied with 4th place: "It was a solid race. In terms of basic speed and without mistakes I could have been at the front, without small mistakes it would have been enough for the podium. Everything is fine."

Alexis Monney is disappointed after the race: "It really sucks. I have to look at my ride again and see what I did wrong. The feeling wasn't great, but it wasn't that bad either." 2.3 seconds behind is enough for 19th place in the end.