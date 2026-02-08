Lindsey Vonn has to be taken away by helicopter - the Swiss women are deeply shocked by her fall. Keystone

Breezy Johnson becomes Olympic downhill champion, the Swiss women all finish outside the top 10. Meanwhile, a drama unfolds around Lindsey Vonn. The reactions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The voices on Lindsey Vonn's crash:

Malorie Blanc

"It's very special here in the finish area after Lindsey's crash. I hope it's not too bad. She gave it a go and I have a lot of respect for what she did. It's incredible how quiet it was here."

Jasmine Flury

"It's not such a cauldron right now, the atmosphere is a bit lost. Lindsey has wanted this since the summer, now Crans-Montana came along, it all went around the world. I think that's why it was quiet here when she fell."

Janine Schmitt

"I hope Lindsey's fall wasn't too bad. I didn't see the fall because I was getting changed. But maybe that's for the best."

Comments on the race:

Malorie Blanc

"It was quite funny to have the number 1, I think it's cool and I took it as something positive. I tried to concentrate on myself. Sure, I'm a bit disappointed, but I have to see it as an experience. It's been a lot emotionally in the last few weeks, I can feel that now. I'm in a phase of my career where I'm still building up and I have to accept that now. But of course, I'm here to ride fast, so it's a bit frustrating when the plan doesn't work out. But my career is still long and I'm trying to take this with me for four years when I can hopefully start again. I'm still learning. And don't forget, the Olympics aren't over yet. There are still opportunities in the team combined and the super-G."

Jasmine Flury

"I actually started well and felt comfortable. Then my skis got cut at the bottom and I didn't have the speed. But up to that point it was actually okay. At least I stay in the moment after such a scary moment and keep going. It's still unclear who will compete in the team combined, but I would love to ski down here again."

Janine Schmitt

"It was a lot of fun, but it was quite a wild ride. Yesterday I was only able to ski half the course, so the speed was certainly very different today. My first Olympic downhill, that's certainly a milestone. I was still very nervous in the morning, but that got better towards the start. I was really looking forward to racing, especially in this weather and with this panorama. I don't think it could have been more beautiful. It was really, really fun."

More about the race