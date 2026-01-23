Here's what it's all about Ski star Lara Gut-Behrami will not make a comeback following her serious knee injury.

The 35-year-old is retiring after nearly 20 years on the World Cup circuit and looks back on her career with satisfaction.

In a thank-you letter, she comes across as emotional, content, and happy. Summary created with

Lara Gut Behrami has brought her successful career to a close. The native of Ticino bids farewell to the world of skiing with emotional words.

How can you tell when something has come to an end? And how can you put deep emotion into words? Perhaps you realize it when your goals and the constant pursuit of improvement give way to happiness, inner contentment, and the ability to appreciate the journey you’ve taken. I remember my first podium finish in St. Moritz, when I fell just before the finish line. At the awards ceremony that evening, it was a whirlwind of emotions—disbelief, unbridled joy, mixed with a touch of disorientation. I was happy and carefree.

Last October in Sölden, the emotions ran even deeper. The happiness and contentment I had felt in 2008 were now joined by a sense of awareness and pride in the journey I had taken. The happiness I felt was more mature and fulfilling. I’ve had the good fortune and the honor to experience a very long and intense career, to express my dreams and aspirations through my skiing, and to embark on this journey alongside extraordinary people. The feeling of absolute freedom on the snow has never left me. It was already there when I was a child, it was there during my time as an athlete, and it will continue to be with me in the future. I am also happy and grateful that I have a choice. Despite nearly 20 years of elite sports, despite falls and injuries, I have no recurring pain—and I don’t want any either.

That’s another reason why I know that now is the right time to stop insisting on reaching or pushing past my limits at any cost, and to stop forcing certain rhythms and strains on my body. For me, skiing is something magical and natural; trying to force my body and mind to endure and overcome pain would be like tarnishing the image I carry within me of what I’ve done with such passion. The intensity of the emotions during the Olympic victory in Beijing, the victory on the snow in St. Moritz in 2008, the World Championships in Cortina, the smile at the start in Sun Valley, the many hours on the slopes with my father, the discussions with my ski technicians Babi and Tom to constantly improve the equipment… the list of these moments is endless, and only now am I becoming aware of them and enjoying them to the fullest. For years, I worked tirelessly to achieve top performance in sports and to win; now I feel nothing but a deep sense of happiness and am moved by how wonderful it all was.

Elite sports aren’t a fairy tale—and neither is life. But today isn’t the time to dwell on the mistakes, disappointments, difficulties, and all the obstacles—including interpersonal ones—that I’ve faced. The time for feeling disappointed, sad, or angry about skiing is also over. My family is extraordinary and indispensable in every way. Thank you, Dad, for always being there for me, from the very first day to the very last; you helped me find solutions instead of mountains of problems. Thank you, Mom, for joining us even on our craziest adventures.

Thank you, Ian, you’re the best brother in the world. You’ve always supported me and stood by me, even when I couldn’t stand myself. Thank you, Valon, my love. Life by your side is extraordinary. Our two families—from the youngest to the grandparents—are our constant support and our safe haven. Thank you.

To Flavio, Ladina, and Tom. Thank you for standing by me over the past few years and helping me rediscover my genuine passion for my sport. You’ve been simply amazing people, and the value of my journey is also thanks to you. Whether it was about winning the most important competitions or getting through tough times—you never hesitated. The hours we spent together in physical therapy and at the gym before and after competitions, the last few months filled with daily challenges—both big and small—to help me regain confidence in my body —you were by my side right up until the last minute before the start of the competitions and supported me through my recovery right up until my last day at the gym.

Many thanks to Simone and Tamara, my guardian angels in Lugano, and to their families. To Sabrina, my friend since forever. A big thank you to Giovanni, who always helped us from afar. A big thank you to Alexandre, who handled countless situations. A big thank you to Annalisa, who supported me from the first to the last day at Swiss-Ski. Thank you to everyone who was part of this journey, to those who sat in front of the TV and cheered with me, to the coaches who supported my father and fought for me, to those who wrote and commented while keeping in mind that I was first and foremost a human being and not just an athlete. To everyone who—even without my knowing it—did something to make it possible for me to ski. To the children who dream of playing sports, and to the parents who support them along the way. To every single sponsor and partner, from the very first to the very last, who stood by me and made it possible for me to make a living from this sport. Thank you for being part of this extraordinary journey. Thank you to everyone who loves this sport and makes a living from it. I believe there’s a time for everything in life, and now I know that my time for putting on a race bib and competing is over. I look forward to skiing and am happy just as things are. Lara

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