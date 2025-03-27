Mélanie Meillard is about to have the best slalom season of her career. In an interview with blue Sport, the 26-year-old talks about years of knee pain and why she experienced all kinds of emotions at the World Championships.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mélanie Meillard has made her way back to the top of the slalom world this season.

The 26-year-old is still often overshadowed by Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener, who won gold and silver at the World Championships. But Meillard says: "I can see in training that I can ski at the same level, I just have to put it into practice in the race."

Meillard has not been so good since 2018, after a serious knee injury she went through a tough time: "I had knee pain every day for four or five years." Show more

Mélanie Meillard, three fifth and three seventh places as your best results - how satisfied are you with your season?

Mélanie Meillard: I'm extremely happy with my season so far. It's extremely nice.

The last time you were so strong in the slalom in the World Cup was in 2018. Are you aware that this could be your best season yet?

It's difficult to compare, because 2018 was the time when I was injured and I couldn't do all the races. But I already know that it's been my best season since then. I'm happy that my work is now paying off.

Portrait of Mélanie Meillard Date of birth: September 23, 1998

Place of birth: Neuchâtel

Disciplines: Giant slalom and slalom

Greatest successes: Gold at the 2016 Youth Olympics, 1 podium finish in the 2018 World Cup, 4 European Cup victories, 3 Swiss championship titles.

Back in 2018, you suffered a serious knee injury, including a torn cruciate ligament. Now you're back in the form you were back then. Why did it take so long?

A lot happened during that time, I had to have two operations, injured my ankle and had a lot of minor injuries, not all of which were made public. Not everyone knew about a lot of it. It took time. I had knee pain every day for four or five years. So it was also difficult to find a good way to train well.

Is it better now?

In the last two years it's been - I wouldn't say good every day - but much better and I can work every day when I'm on the skis. I don't have to think about my knee so often anymore.

Why is the knee better now?

I think it just needed time. We found a good way in the summer. I now know exactly how many days I can ski before I have to stop. So that I don't have too many runs. It's certainly a lot of planning. We've optimized it well over the years.

On January 1, 2018, you achieved your only podium finish to date. What do you need to do to get that far forward again?

Keep working. It was so nice, that podium at the city event in Oslo. But of course it's not the same as finishing on the podium in a giant slalom or slalom. But I know that I'm on the right track in the slalom. I just have to finish two good runs and then I think I'll be on the podium.

Things didn't go to plan for you at the World Ski Championships, but your teammates celebrated a double victory. How was that for you? Frustration about your elimination or joy about gold and silver for Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener?

A bit of everything. At first, of course, it was disappointment about my race because I was racing for myself. But we're a team and I'm extremely happy for Camille and Wendy for what they've achieved. That was so nice. I had so much fun these days, but for me personally it didn't work out and I have to look at myself and not the others. That's why I had all kinds of emotions these days.

Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener celebrate gold and silver. sda

Does it make it easier for you when your teammates are as good as they have been this season?

Not necessarily, but it's nice and pushes you on. I can see in the training sessions that I can ride at the same level. When I see how the others do it in the race, I know that it's possible for me too.

There was also reason for you to be happy in the family at the World Championships. Your brother Loïc won gold twice. How did you celebrate?

I stayed at the World Championships on Sunday for the slalom and watched from the stands. In the evening we celebrated with my family and fan club. That also helped me to deal with the disappointment of my race the day before. I haven't forgotten my bad race, but it helps my heart to know that he's doing well.

Does he sometimes give you tips?

Yes, he does. We talk a lot together. Before the races, after the races, between the races. We're actually always in contact.

Do the tips help?

Yes, I always listen too. Sometimes I laugh at what he says, sometimes I know it's right. But basically I always listen to what he says and it always helps me.

