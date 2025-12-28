  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rast only just beaten "I hope I can put even more pressure on Shiffrin soon"

Jan Arnet

28.12.2025

Camille Rast is only narrowly beaten by Mikaela Shiffrin in Semmering
Camille Rast is only narrowly beaten by Mikaela Shiffrin in Semmering
Keystone

Camille Rast just missed out on her third World Cup victory. The skier from Valais finished second in the Semmering slalom - nine hundredths behind Mikaela Shiffrin. "I would have preferred to be first," says Rast.

28.12.2025, 22:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Camille Rast misses out on victory in the slalom in Semmering by just nine hundredths, finishing second behind Mikaela Shiffrin.
  • "I hope I can put Shiffrin under even more pressure soon," says the Swiss racer after the race.
  • Despite a small mistake in the second run, Rast is satisfied: "Things are going well at the moment. I'm really happy."
Show more

After finishing second in the giant slalom the day before, Rast was even in the lead after the first slalom run on Sunday. But Shiffrin, initially only fourth, showed a strong reaction in the final run, setting the fastest time and securing her fifth slalom victory of the Olympic winter.

Rast narrowly missed out on a historic success: she would have been only the second Swiss woman to win the Semmering slalom after Michelle Gisin five years ago. She had already missed out on victory in the giant slalom by 14 hundredths on Saturday.

Small mistake costs victory

Twice second place in one weekend is still an outstanding achievement, even if she "would have preferred to be first", as Rast grinned in the SRF interview after the race.

0.09 seconds short of victory. Rast has to admit defeat to Shiffrin in the slalom at Semmering

0.09 seconds short of victoryRast has to admit defeat to Shiffrin in the slalom at Semmering

The slalom world champion can't blame herself much. She was the fastest in the first run and second fastest in the second on a difficult, heavily degrading slope. "I made another mistake at the bottom," she says.

"I heard the crowd, maybe that threw me off my stride a bit," continued Rast. "But yes ... things are going well at the moment. I'm really happy."

Rast wants to keep attacking Shiffrin

This is Rast's eighth podium finish in the World Cup - all within 13 months. Only Shiffrin can't beat her today. "The fewer mistakes you make, the better it gets. I hope I can put Shiffrin under even more pressure soon," says the Swiss skier. "I'll have my next chance next week."

16-year-old from Naples. How ski prodigy Giada D'Antonio's World Cup debut went

16-year-old from NaplesHow ski prodigy Giada D'Antonio's World Cup debut went

The technicians will continue after the turn of the year in Kranjska Gora, where a giant slalom and a slalom are scheduled for early January. But now Rast and Co. have a few days off. "I'm sure we'll have a good dinner and a good bottle of wine today."

You might also be interested in this

Ski news

Failure with best split time. Kriechmayr's Super-G frustration:

Failure with best split timeKriechmayr's Super-G frustration: "I don't give a f***"

A close race was on the cards. Odermatt after Schwarz triumph:

A close race was on the cardsOdermatt after Schwarz triumph: "I predicted it"

Super-G in Livigno. Marco Schwarz prevents Swiss one-two-three victory

Super-G in LivignoMarco Schwarz prevents Swiss one-two-three victory

Giant slalom. Camille Rast only beaten by Julia Scheib after strong 2nd run at Semmering

Giant slalomCamille Rast only beaten by Julia Scheib after strong 2nd run at Semmering

Ski World Cup. Haaser before comeback - forced break for Hörhager

Ski World CupHaaser before comeback - forced break for Hörhager