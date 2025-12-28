Camille Rast is only narrowly beaten by Mikaela Shiffrin in Semmering Keystone

Camille Rast just missed out on her third World Cup victory. The skier from Valais finished second in the Semmering slalom - nine hundredths behind Mikaela Shiffrin. "I would have preferred to be first," says Rast.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camille Rast misses out on victory in the slalom in Semmering by just nine hundredths, finishing second behind Mikaela Shiffrin.

"I hope I can put Shiffrin under even more pressure soon," says the Swiss racer after the race.

Despite a small mistake in the second run, Rast is satisfied: "Things are going well at the moment. I'm really happy." Show more

After finishing second in the giant slalom the day before, Rast was even in the lead after the first slalom run on Sunday. But Shiffrin, initially only fourth, showed a strong reaction in the final run, setting the fastest time and securing her fifth slalom victory of the Olympic winter.

Rast narrowly missed out on a historic success: she would have been only the second Swiss woman to win the Semmering slalom after Michelle Gisin five years ago. She had already missed out on victory in the giant slalom by 14 hundredths on Saturday.

Small mistake costs victory

Twice second place in one weekend is still an outstanding achievement, even if she "would have preferred to be first", as Rast grinned in the SRF interview after the race.

The slalom world champion can't blame herself much. She was the fastest in the first run and second fastest in the second on a difficult, heavily degrading slope. "I made another mistake at the bottom," she says.

"I heard the crowd, maybe that threw me off my stride a bit," continued Rast. "But yes ... things are going well at the moment. I'm really happy."

Rast wants to keep attacking Shiffrin

This is Rast's eighth podium finish in the World Cup - all within 13 months. Only Shiffrin can't beat her today. "The fewer mistakes you make, the better it gets. I hope I can put Shiffrin under even more pressure soon," says the Swiss skier. "I'll have my next chance next week."

The technicians will continue after the turn of the year in Kranjska Gora, where a giant slalom and a slalom are scheduled for early January. But now Rast and Co. have a few days off. "I'm sure we'll have a good dinner and a good bottle of wine today."

