Lara Gut-Behrami is approaching her last season as a professional skier. In an interview with blue Sport, the Ticino native talks about her plans for the future, starting a family and her new role as an investor and consultant.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami is joining the nutritional supplement Ka-Ex as an investor and consultant.

The Ticino native will end her active career in March 2026.

In an interview with blue Sport, the Olympic and two-time world champion talks about her future, family planning and her last winter as a professional skier. Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami is already planning her post-career. The successful skier will become an investor and strategic advisor for the nutritional supplement Ka-Ex. blue Sport met her for an interview at one of the company's press conferences. The two-time overall World Cup winner talks about the reasons for her investment, her upcoming last ski season and her wish to become a mother.

Lara Gut-Behrami, you are a co-owner of Ka-Ex. How did this collaboration come about?

In winter, I was thinking about the fact that my active career was slowly coming to an end and I was wondering what I could do afterwards. That's why I asked Ka-Ex if they would be interested in doing something together. Not just as a sports partnership with me as an athlete, but also for afterwards. Of course, it's also a great opportunity for me to already have a plan for the time after my career.

Is it typical of you to plan this step ahead before your career is over?

I'm giving it a go. It's certainly also luck that you find the right people. To have a successful career, you also have to be able to dream a little. I've always done that and that's what it takes to get better. It's been with me my whole life. I'm very happy that I'm not just racing until March and have no idea what will happen after that. I've always wanted to plan something for the time after that and I'm already looking forward to it. It's a wonderful first step for me.

Have you never thought about taking a year off and just relaxing?

When I'm tired, I'll say so. But I've always been active, even as a child. You learn that too, during a career. That's also what appeals to me and motivates me. After my career, I may no longer have the adrenaline from the races, but the things I've learned in sport will also help me in other areas.

You've already announced that you're moving to London after your career, do you already have an idea of what life will be like there?

It's funny, I talked for hours about my career, about wonderful experiences and then I said that my husband (husband Valon Behrami will be technical director at Watford FC, editor's note) is now working in London and suddenly the front page was that I'm moving to London. Since we've been together, I think we've moved 17 times, so it's nothing surprising. It's nice for me and lucky that life goes on like this, that there's always something new coming up. I've been constantly on the move since I was 16, so it's something nice. It also helps me, because people often say that it's difficult for top athletes to find their way back into everyday life after their career. But I know that, thanks to my husband, I can still carry on and that I have the opportunity to look for a new challenge. I'm glad I'm not planning to just sit at home after my career and then live there for the next 20 years.

Is starting a family an issue for you?

Yes, I've always said that. It's not something that comes naturally and not overnight. But I've always said that I would like to become a mother. It was clear that I wouldn't be able to combine it with my career as a top athlete, but I do hope that we can expand our family. But we're taking it one step at a time.

Have you already thought about doing something else in skiing after your active career?

I haven't given any specific thought to this yet. At the end of your career, you have to think about what you could do and ask yourself what you like and what you don't like so much. It just has to fit, you have to meet the right people so that a short conversation turns into a project. Sometimes you don't have to plan so much. The collaboration with Ka-Ex, for example, came about via Linkedin. I wrote to them and two days later we had a call. For now, though, I'm concentrating on winning as many races as possible between now and next March. Maybe some wonderful things will happen in between.

Is your preparation for the season different when you know it's your last season?

No, not at all. I'm happy, all these things that happen in between only bring me joy. I'm slowly realizing that I can enjoy it a bit more. At the moment, I'm happy about everything I can do and experience. Maybe I'm also a bit calmer because I've achieved what I really wanted. Now I just want to seize every opportunity I still have and enjoy it. It has been a wonderful journey for me and still is.

You've often talked about a lot of pressure. Is it different when you know it's over next year?

I don't think about it being over in March. It's more about moving on. Of course I'll finish something, but it will start in another area. Life goes on and who knows where we'll be next summer. I certainly won't be racing from March onwards, but whether my life will change that much, I don't know yet. The focus is on what I can do now to be as fit as possible at the start. I want to improve every day and have realized that this will also be possible after my skiing career and that I will try to get the best out of everything I do.

