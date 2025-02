Giant slalom specialist Luca de Aliprandini in a portrait by blue Sport about his tics, his favorite race and what he is particularly proud of.

Sandro Zappella

Luca de Aliprandini is one of the world's top giant slalom racers. The Italian, who is engaged to Swiss skier Michelle Gisin, won silver at the 2021 World Championships and finished third in Adelboden this winter.

In a portrait with blue Sport, the technician reveals that he would love to meet Snoop Dogg and that he is particularly proud of his garden.

More about De Aliprandini