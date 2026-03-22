Marco Odermatt is unhappy after the Super-G in Lillehammer. sda

After his disappointing run in the Lillehammer Super-G, Marco Odermatt is disappointed. And is really hard on himself.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt experiences a disappointing end to the season with 19th place in the Lillehammer Super-G and describes the race as one of his worst in recent years.

In the SRF interview, he says that he lacked excitement and motivation in the morning and therefore never found his usual level.

Despite the unsuccessful race, Odermatt wins the small crystal globe. But he can hardly be happy about it because he doesn't see himself as the best super-G skier of the season. Show more

This is not how Marco Odermatt imagined his season would end. He only finished 19th in the super-G in Lillehammer, making him the worst Swiss skier.

In the SRF interview after the race, he complains: "It didn't feel good. I skied so incredibly badly. The worst race of the last five or six years. It wasn't such a cool finish. I would have liked to end the season with a podium. I didn't ride any corners well today, that was very weak."

Motivation problems for Odermatt

"The dominator was struggling with motivation problems. I already had no excitement in the morning and didn't really feel like it. I've never had that before. I just couldn't find the key."

Nevertheless, the Swiss skier ends up with the small crystal globe. But he can't really be too happy: "It's still difficult at the moment," he says. And is critical of himself: "I have the globe in my hands because others have made mistakes. I didn't feel like the best super-G skier of the season."