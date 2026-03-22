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Odermatt is at odds after the Super-G "I skied so incredibly badly"

Björn Lindroos

22.3.2026

Marco Odermatt is unhappy after the Super-G in Lillehammer.
Marco Odermatt is unhappy after the Super-G in Lillehammer.
sda

After his disappointing run in the Lillehammer Super-G, Marco Odermatt is disappointed. And is really hard on himself.

22.03.2026, 15:26

22.03.2026, 15:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Marco Odermatt experiences a disappointing end to the season with 19th place in the Lillehammer Super-G and describes the race as one of his worst in recent years.
  • In the SRF interview, he says that he lacked excitement and motivation in the morning and therefore never found his usual level.
  • Despite the unsuccessful race, Odermatt wins the small crystal globe. But he can hardly be happy about it because he doesn't see himself as the best super-G skier of the season.
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This is not how Marco Odermatt imagined his season would end. He only finished 19th in the super-G in Lillehammer, making him the worst Swiss skier.

Super-G in Kvitfjell. Hotshot Paris wins again - Monney in 4th place, Odermatt remains without points

Super-G in KvitfjellHotshot Paris wins again - Monney in 4th place, Odermatt remains without points

In the SRF interview after the race, he complains: "It didn't feel good. I skied so incredibly badly. The worst race of the last five or six years. It wasn't such a cool finish. I would have liked to end the season with a podium. I didn't ride any corners well today, that was very weak."

Motivation problems for Odermatt

"The dominator was struggling with motivation problems. I already had no excitement in the morning and didn't really feel like it. I've never had that before. I just couldn't find the key."

Nevertheless, the Swiss skier ends up with the small crystal globe. But he can't really be too happy: "It's still difficult at the moment," he says. And is critical of himself: "I have the globe in my hands because others have made mistakes. I didn't feel like the best super-G skier of the season."

More skiing

Suter on a successful end to the season.

Suter on a successful end to the season"Don't force anything and don't think too much"

World Cup final in Lillehammer. Goggia wins and takes the Super-G globe - Suter races to 2nd place

World Cup final in LillehammerGoggia wins and takes the Super-G globe - Suter races to 2nd place

Alpine skiing. Lenz Hächler wins the overall European Cup standings

Alpine skiingLenz Hächler wins the overall European Cup standings