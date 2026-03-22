After his disappointing run in the Lillehammer Super-G, Marco Odermatt is disappointed. And is really hard on himself.
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- Marco Odermatt experiences a disappointing end to the season with 19th place in the Lillehammer Super-G and describes the race as one of his worst in recent years.
- In the SRF interview, he says that he lacked excitement and motivation in the morning and therefore never found his usual level.
- Despite the unsuccessful race, Odermatt wins the small crystal globe. But he can hardly be happy about it because he doesn't see himself as the best super-G skier of the season.
This is not how Marco Odermatt imagined his season would end. He only finished 19th in the super-G in Lillehammer, making him the worst Swiss skier.
In the SRF interview after the race, he complains: "It didn't feel good. I skied so incredibly badly. The worst race of the last five or six years. It wasn't such a cool finish. I would have liked to end the season with a podium. I didn't ride any corners well today, that was very weak."
Motivation problems for Odermatt
"The dominator was struggling with motivation problems. I already had no excitement in the morning and didn't really feel like it. I've never had that before. I just couldn't find the key."
Nevertheless, the Swiss skier ends up with the small crystal globe. But he can't really be too happy: "It's still difficult at the moment," he says. And is critical of himself: "I have the globe in my hands because others have made mistakes. I didn't feel like the best super-G skier of the season."