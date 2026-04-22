Zoé Chastan with husband Loic Meillard. KEYSTONE

Zoé Chastan, the men's press officer in alpine skiing, has been an important figure in Switzerland's dominance in recent years. The Grisons native looks back on an "exciting, formative, successful and above all unforgettable adventure" with blue Sport.

Clara Francey

The chapter at Swiss-Ski is coming to an end for now: Zoé Chastan has spent eight years traveling the world alongside the Swiss men's team in alpine skiing and is now giving up her post as head of press to discover a new role: that of mother. Really discover it? Wasn't she sometimes a stand-in for Marco Odermatt & Co.

"That's right (laughs). Mom, mental coach, confidante ... And not just for the athletes, but also for their coaches. I think they enjoyed having a woman by their side to talk to sometimes," says Chastan. A few days ago, the Grisons native married ... Ski star Loïc Meillard - the baby is due to be born in the summer.

However, being a woman in a largely male-dominated environment wasn't always easy, especially when she made her debut in 2018. "In the first races I took part in, I had to fight to earn my place and be accepted. Now you see more women on the track. But eight years ago, there were only men. It's also easier with today's generation. For young skiers like Alexis Monney or Franjo von Allmen, it's normal to work with women."

Hidden heroine

While the face of the Grisons native is well known in the ski circus after eight years of loyal service in the "Swiss Dream Team", it is far less familiar to the general public. It is no coincidence that she is one of the contenders for the "Hidden Hero Award", which will be presented on May 12 at the Swiss Ski Night.

"In short, I'm the person who manages the athletes' off-piste program. In winter, I take care of all the interview requests they receive on the sidelines of training or races. However, my work doesn't just consist of what happens in the finish area, but also the drawing of bib numbers, the award ceremonies and the coordination of events with sponsors. In the summer, I create content for Swiss-Ski, for example during training, and also do media training with the young athletes," explains Chastan, who previously worked as a journalist.

At the heart of the Swiss machine

"I feel like I grew up with Marco (Odermatt), because I was there from his first podium finish (editor's note: on March 9, 2019 in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora) until today. Witnessing his rise to the top of world skiing and everything that happened around it taught me a lot, but it was also quite a challenge. In other federations, an athlete of his caliber has someone who is only there for him and looks after the media," continues the 30-year-old.

Zoé Chastan has therefore witnessed Marco Odermatt's rise to the highest level, followed by Loïc Meillard, Alexis Monney and Franjo von Allmen. These are just a few of them. Inevitably, her workload has also exploded.

"When I started, if everything went well, you had one athlete on the podium. In recent years, there have been two or three, with two or three teammates in the top 10. That's a great luxury, but also a huge amount of work. I often wish I had someone with me, that there were two of us. Apart from the races at home in Switzerland, I managed everything on my own, even at major events such as the World Championships or the Olympic Games," reveals the mother-to-be. With 255 Swiss podium places in the World Cup alone, Zoé Chastan had her hands full.

Coping with the highs and lows

However, the strong bonds she has built up with the Swiss ski aces - both technicians and speed specialists - over the course of the season have helped her to keep up with the pace: "They really have become friends. It helps when you put your life on pause from October to March and are far away from home and your loved ones."

Her past as an athlete, first in alpine skiing and then in ski cross, was also a valuable asset. This enabled her to better understand the emotions of skiers, especially when the results weren't right. Overcoming such moments became her greatest challenge.

"You spend a lot of time with the skiers. You're the first face they see and the first person they talk to when they cross the finish line. When everything was going well on the slopes, my job was easy. But when it was more complicated, it was important to have a good relationship. I always told the athletes that it was a chance to raise their voice and use their words to explain what had gone wrong - even if they were in a bad mood," explains Chastan.

He continues: "With athletes like Marco (Odermatt) or Loïc (Meillard), the problem is completely different: they tend to say yes and amen to everything, but they have too many requests. So my role was also to sort them out to protect them. Otherwise they wouldn't have been able to concentrate on the sport."

An iron hand in a velvet glove

Zoé Chastan is an iron hand in a velvet glove, so to speak, who has watched over an entire generation of champions. Naturally, the memories are numerous. "It's difficult to pick one because there were so many good moments. But when we won the triple in the combined at the World Championships in Saalbach, winning six medals, it was an unforgettable day. I was glad that Jerome (editor's note: Krieg, who holds the same position for the women's team) was there to help me that day. You had to check that the duos stayed together, it was almost like a kindergarten," she recalls with a laugh.

The Swiss Ski Team honors Zoé Chastan after the World Cup final in Lillehammer. KEYSTONE

Although there was often a lot to cheer about, there were also difficult moments: "The worst were the falls. You stand in the finish area and don't know how the athlete is doing. The hardest were those of Marc Gisin (editor's note: 2018 Val Gardena) and Urs Kryenbühl (editor's note: 2021 in Kitzbühel)."

Even though she will miss the team like her "little family in the finish area", Zoé Chastan is now looking forward to starting her own and spending more than just five nights - in the best case ten - at home in the coming winters. Her collaboration with Swiss-Ski is currently only on hold. Discussions are currently underway as to how the Grisons native will continue her involvement with the association. In any case, she has declared her willingness to play luxury support at the Swiss stages.

A typical race day for Zoé Chastan "Let's take the example of Adelboden. Before I go to the venue, I get in touch with the organizer to arrange various things: Organizing press appointments, autograph sessions, etc. As the slalom in Madonna di Campiglio takes place in Adelboden the Wednesday before, I don't arrive in the Bernese Oberland until Thursday afternoon.

On Saturday, the day of the race, I leave the hotel with the athletes at around 7.00 am. While they go off to explore, I take their equipment to the finish area and answer questions from journalists and TV crews. If one of the skiers finishes in the top 3, I accompany them to the VIP tent, to the doping control, make their footprint if they have won ...

We drive back to the hotel at around 4.00 pm. If you have time, you eat something quickly, see if you need to do a photo shoot or something else before the evening program, and then it's already time to head to the awards ceremony and the race number distribution for Sunday's race. The shower often falls by the wayside.

Finally, we have sessions at around 8pm, so if all goes well, I'll be in my room by 9pm. But I still work a bit on the computer, so I go to bed around 11 pm. In short, it's a long day (laughs)." Show more