Marco Odermatt also fails to defend his title at the World Championship downhill in Saalbach. The last time Bernhard Russi succeeded was in 1972, but the man from Nidwalden is not pulling a long face about it.

Marco Odermatt is the defending champion in the World Championship downhill in Saalbach, finishing in 5th place 66 hundredths behind world champion Franjo von Allmen.

The man from Nidwalden caught certain sections perfectly, but in two areas he made small mistakes.

Although he missed out on the podium, Odermatt will be celebrating with his colleagues Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney on Sunday evening.

Justin Murisier is disappointed with himself after his eighth place in the downhill. He was not in Saalbach for an eighth place, but for the very front. Show more

Marco Odermatt finishes in a strong fifth place in the downhill at the World Championships in Saalbach. 66 hundredths separate him from defending his title. Odermatt is thus denied his second downhill triumph in a row. The last time Bernhard Russi achieved this was in Sapporo in 1972 - 53 years ago.

To draw level with Russi, Odermatt is going all in in Saalbach. "I knew I had to take a lot of risks," he says on SRF after the race. In certain sections he skied perfectly, but in two sections mistakes crept in. He talks about small mistakes that he is not familiar with. In the end, Odermatt's time lights up red. He cannot match the time of his compatriot Franjo von Allmen.

Odermatt in a positive mood, Murisier disappointed

However, the man from Nidwalden is not putting on a long face because he missed out on defending his title. On the contrary: Odermatt is delighted that Alexis Monney (third place) also made it onto the podium alongside von Allmen. "It's brilliant that we have two Swiss on the podium again." On ORF, he is immediately in a joking mood: "I'd also rather a Swiss than an Austrian win (laughs), so it's perfect."

Justin Murisier rounds off the strong Swiss downhill result with eighth place. However, the French-speaking Swiss racer was not satisfied after the race on SRF. "There are not many positives. (...) I'm not here for an eighth place. I'm here for the very front. I'm just disappointed with myself."

The corks will pop

The Swiss speed skiers are making a splash in Saalbach. Odermatt already took the super-G title on Friday, and now the downhill title is also in Swiss hands. "It couldn't be better for us."

Odermatt is certain: the corks will pop tonight. "There will be a party with the team today - and I can relive the emotions from Friday."