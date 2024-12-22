Marco Odermatt wins the giant slalom in Alta Badia. KEYSTONE

Marco Odermatt conjures up the best time in the snow in Alta Badia. The giant slalom was on the brink of being canceled due to the slope conditions and, according to some of the top skiers, should not have been held at all.

Marco Odermatt copes best with the piste conditions in Alta Badia. He secures his 41st World Cup victory.

If it had been up to the man from Nidwalden, the race would not have taken place. Murisier speaks of a "scandal".

Manuel Feller also criticized the decision to hold the race. Show more

The giant slalom in Alta Badia took place on Sunday despite borderline slope conditions. After inspecting the course, Marco Odermatt called for the race to be canceled. "If it had been up to me, we wouldn't have raced today," said Odermatt toBlickafter his 41st World Cup victory. The snow broke out after around 20 gates and dangerous pockets had formed.

Most of the athletes spoke out in favor of canceling the race, but it went ahead anyway. This upset some of the racers. Justin Murisier had strong words after missing the 2nd run: "This race is an absolute scandal. The FIS is playing with the health of us athletes with this decision."

Manuel Feller describes the decision to hold the race despite the conditions as "a bit disrespectful and negligent" towards the athletes.

Marco Odermatt once again coped well with the snow. After his victory in Val d'Isère, the man from Nidwalden followed up in Alta Badia in superior style and overtook Pirmin Zurbriggen with World Cup victory number 41.