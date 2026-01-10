Luca Aerni rewards himself for his perseverance - and mourns with those affected by the fire disaster in his adopted home town Keystone

Eight years after his first and only podium finish in the slalom World Cup, Luca Aerni is thriving again as a giant slalom racer. The fire disaster in his adopted home tarnishes his happiness.

He was considered a great talent, made a remarkable rise and then disappeared into obscurity for eight years. Now he is suddenly astonishing as a giant slalom specialist. At the age of 32, Luca Aerni is experiencing his second spring as a ski racer, unexpectedly for some. In Adelboden this weekend, he is one of the contenders for a podium place - not in the slalom, his long-time favorite discipline, but in the giant slalom.

In 2017, the Bernese-born Valais native became world champion in the combined in St. Moritz. Ten months later, he climbed onto the slalom podium for the first time as runner-up in Madonna di Campiglio. Aerni was 24 years old at the time. He was at the start of a promising career and was one of the three great, if not the greatest, Swiss hopefuls in the slalom alongside Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhäusern. However, his body and equipment did not play along.

Back problems and equipment problems

Back problems and equipment problems slowed him down. At the time, he lost himself with the equipment and, in combination with the back problems, it was difficult to stay relaxed, says Aerni looking back. The difficulties dragged on for years. Aerni made it into the top 10 in the slalom seven times between December 2017 and January 2024, twice in a city event. He only occasionally competed in the giant slalom during this time.

The fact that the slaloms have become tighter in recent years has made it difficult for Aerni, who likes it faster, to get back on track. Not least because of this, his sporting resurrection began in the giant slalom in the previous season - with 4th place in Val d'Isère, the best time in the second run after 30th place in the first. Looking back, it was no coincidence. "I've been doing well in the giant slalom since last year. The material and timing are right," says Aerni. He has found the naturalness that he used to have in slalom.

Great emotions

Aerni is thriving again in what was supposed to be the autumn of his career. In December, his perseverance and patience helped him to second place in the giant slalom in Val d'Isère behind Loïc Meillard and ahead of Marco Odermatt. "I've never been as emotional as I was after this race in my entire career. I thought about everything that has happened in the last few years, all the difficult moments, all the people who have supported me," says Aerni. Finishing on the podium in the "Giant" was always his goal. "It's cool that I've managed that now. It shows that it's worth never giving up," says Aerni.

Unconventional approaches, such as karate, have sometimes helped: "At 32, you're always happy for variety and new input." Martial arts is good for the flow, says Aerni.

Aerni's joy at her good results in the giant slalom has been clear to see in recent weeks. However, it has been clouded since New Year's Eve. The fire disaster in Crans-Montana, where Aerni, who has lived in Valais since 2018, is close to his heart. He was with friends that evening and heard the siren of an ambulance when he got home, he says. Although he didn't know any of the victims, he finds it difficult to watch the videos that are circulating. "We must not forget this event at the weekend. My thoughts will be firmly with the families affected," he says. His wish: "Maybe we can give people a little joy."