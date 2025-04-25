Federica Brignone before her serious accident. KEYSTONE

After her serious injury at the Italian Ski Championships, Federica Brignone talks about her physical condition and looks ahead to the 2026 Olympic Games in her home country.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federica Brignone crashed at the Italian Championships at the beginning of April. The overall World Cup winner suffered several broken bones and a torn cruciate ligament.

The 34-year-old told L'Equipe: "The leg is fine, although life is complicated with the accident. But everything is going well at the moment."

The Italian will decide in mid-May whether she will have surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Despite the serious injury, she wants to take part in the 2026 Olympic Games, which begin on February 6 in Milan-Cortina. Show more

Federica Brignone gave an insight into her state of health following the serious injury she sustained at the Italian Ski Championships at the beginning of April. Several broken bones in her left leg have already been operated on, but a torn cruciate ligament was also discovered during the operation.

In an interview with "L'Equipe", the Italian revealed that she will decide in mid-May whether she will undergo an operation on the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

"The leg is fine, although life was complicated with the accident. But everything is going well at the moment. I've already started rehabilitation and the operation went well," explained Brignone, who won the overall World Cup and the crystal globes in the downhill and giant slalom this season.

Physiotherapy, picnics with friends and ice on her knee

Although the season did not end as she had hoped, she takes a positive attitude and accepts that injuries are part and parcel of sport: "I dedicate myself to rehabilitation and physiotherapy every day. I do exercises at home both in the morning and in the afternoon. I recently had my stitches removed and I can start swimming again next week."

"In the meantime, I meet up with friends, organize picnics, read and put ice on my knee. The first two months will be crucial," she added.

The Olympic Games as a major goal

However, the 34-year-old's most important sporting goal remains her participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. The skier from Valle d'Aosta is determined to prepare as well as possible for this event. However, Brignone criticizes - even if covertly.

"The Olympic Games will be different from the previous ones, where we had a single Olympic village and almost all sports were combined. This time we won't even be together with the men who will be competing in Bormio. It will be more like a big World Cup or World Championships," she sums up. Because the major event is taking place in her home country, "the pressure will be great," admits Brignone.

