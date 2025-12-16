Michelle Gisin had a serious accident during downhill training in St. Moritz last Thursday. Keystone

Five days after her serious crash during training in St. Moritz, Michelle Gisin reports back with a health update.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Gisin has undergone two operations on her cervical spine and wrist following her serious training crash in St. Moritz and is about to have another operation on her knee.

In an emotional Instagram post, she thanks the medical helpers and emphasizes that she was very lucky to still be able to move fully.

Despite the serious injuries, Gisin is already taking the first steps towards mobilization and is showing her fighting spirit. Show more

On Instagram, the 32-year-old addresses moving words to those around her: "It's hard to put into words how grateful I am to every doctor, every nurse, every helicopter pilot, every helper, every trainer, every physiotherapist and every single person who has helped me in the last few days. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," writes Gisin.

In the meantime, the ski racer has already undergone two operations. The injuries to her cervical spine and right wrist have already been treated. The operation on her left knee is scheduled for next weekend - the cruciate ligament and torn medial collateral ligament are to be operated on.

In her post, Gisin also looks back on the dramatic moments after the accident. "I was very lucky that I can still move my whole body. Of course I'm already pushing my limits and running around," she writes, adding two emojis to the sentence.

The accident occurred on Thursday during the final training session for the downhill in St. Moritz. After snowing, Gisin fell heavily and had to receive medical treatment on the piste for a long time. She was then flown to St. Moritz by helicopter. On the same day, she was transferred to Zurich, where the injuries to her cervical spine and right wrist were surgically treated.