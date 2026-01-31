Malorie Blanc surprisingly wins her first World Cup race in her home town of Crans-Montana. In an interview after her victory, she is especially happy for the many ski fans and pays tribute to a tragic heroine.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you 22-year-old Malorie Blanc from Valais surprisingly celebrates her first World Cup victory in her home race in Crans-Montana, causing a surprise.

After the race, she was overwhelmed by the atmosphere, the many fans and the emotional support from family and friends.

Blanc remains sporty, regrets the retirement of her strong competitor Laura Pirovano and says that she can hardly yet realize her historic success. Show more

Malorie Blanc from Valais skis sensationally to her first World Cup victory in her home race in Crans-Montana. In the SRF interview after her run, the 22-year-old says: "I arrived at the finish and heard the people and thought that it shouldn't be so bad - simply incredible."

She had already thought to herself in the morning that it was just a nice day to really have a lot of fun. In general, she tried not to think too much. However, Blanc does not want to dream of a possible victory after 30 riders, also because several riders after her still had fast split times. Especially Laura Pirovano. The Italian entered the final bend with a large lead, but was eliminated there. Blanc is sporting and says: "It's a shame about Pirovano's run, she would have deserved it."

"I heard a number that scared me a little"

When the Valaisan's victory was confirmed, she appeared on SRF again and tried to explain what was going on inside her: "It hasn't sunk in yet, I don't know when it will happen." But when she hears all the people, it is simply incredible and heart-warming.

When asked about her fan club, which is also in the finish area, Blanc says: "I heard a number that scared me a bit this morning. I think there are 200 people here because of me. Family, friends and so on." He said it was very special to share the success with so many people: "I'm very grateful that people have all come. It would be very different without them."

The fact that the first World Cup victory in her home country is in Crans-Montana makes it even more special for Blanc: "It's such a beautiful place and I love it here. Whenever I come back to Valais, it's just my home and I can enjoy it. I'm very happy I did it on this slope for these people."

However, the 22-year-old still can't really understand what she has led: "I'm struggling a bit to realize it. It really is such a great honor."

Malorie Blanc in an interview with blue News after the race