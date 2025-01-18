40-year-old Christof Innerhofer finishes in the top 20 despite a high start number. KEYSTONE

It's noticeable at the Wengen Super-G: It's mainly the front starting numbers that get good results. Experienced racer Christof Innerhofer is even certain that Saturday's downhill will be a race of bib numbers.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you 40-year-old Christof Innerhofer finishes 19th in the Super-G on the Lauberhorn with bib number 37.

The Italian is therefore the best racer outside the top 30 and is certain that the downhill will also be a bib race.

Marco Odermatt, who was 13th today, also sees low bib numbers as having a clear advantage: "I was surprised at how hard it hit." Show more

Christof Innerhofer is indestructible. The Italian is now 40 years old and still active in the World Cup. The South Tyrolean became World Champion and won three World Championship medals as well as two medals at the Olympic Games. He made his debut in the World Cup over 18 years ago.

The fact that he is still skiing also pleases the fans. Innerhofer enjoys cult status in Wengen and is applauded several times by the fans during his interview with the course announcer. At Friday's super-G, Innerhofer earned the applause not only with his palmarès, but also with his performance. With bib number 37, he finished in 19th place, making him the best skier with a number outside the top 30 and said afterwards in an interview with blue Sport: "Unfortunately, I have a bib number so far back, which is certainly not my level. But it's cool that I can say that at 40 years of age I've skied the best race from the back."

However, Innerhofer also points out that it doesn't get any better with a rear starting number, even in tomorrow's downhill: "With this weather, it will be difficult to ski a good race from the back tomorrow. With the start number I have, a top 10 place won't be possible. It won't be possible for anyone with lower numbers."

The problem is the heat, which causes the slope to break in certain sections. Innerhofer dares to make a prediction: "The first numbers will certainly be by far the best. I'm sure that three or four of the first five starting numbers will be in the top 10."

Odermatt also sees a low start number as an advantage

Marco Odermatt, who started the super-G with number 13 and finished in 7th place, is also convinced that a low starting number is an advantage: "You know that in Wengen you prefer to have the front starting numbers, as the start is only at 12:30. I was surprised how hard it hit."

A look at the rankings confirms this: After Odermatt, there wasn't a single racer who started ahead of the man from Nidwalden: "If you look at the result, the front numbers certainly have an advantage," says Odermatt.

However, the four-time Wengen winner does not blame his less than outstanding performance on his start number: "With my run, I wouldn't have won even with an earlier number."

Videos from the department