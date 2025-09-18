  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After the death of teammate Innerhofer: "I have no strength, how can I think about skiing?"

Patrick Lämmle

18.9.2025

Christof Innerhofer doesn't want to think about skiing at the moment.
Christof Innerhofer doesn't want to think about skiing at the moment.
Keystone

The ski scene is mourning the death of Matteo Franzoso. Team-mate Christof Innerhofer is deeply shocked and describes how he experienced the whole thing.

18.09.2025, 19:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Italian skier Matteo Franzoso (25) died after a training accident in Chile.
  • His teammate Christof Innerhofer is deeply shocked.
  • The 40-year-old reports sleepless nights and describes how he experienced the accident.
Show more

"I had crossed the finish line two minutes ahead of Matteo and was just about to return to the piste for the second lap," says Innerhofer in an interview with "La Repubblica". At the finish he heard that Matteo had fallen on a jump.

He didn't know exactly what had happened and so the 2011 Super-G World Champion made his way up for another run. "When I went back up on the chairlift, I saw what had happened and was completely beside myself. I saw the people around him and immediately realized the severity of the accident."

"You were as happy as a child"This is Mattia Casse's emotional farewell to his deceased teammate

Franzoso was probably felled by a small bump on the slope. Not actually a difficult passage, "but if you make a mistake, get on the edges or the tips of the skis, then you take the wrong direction in a few hundredths of a second and end up off the track."

After the accident, Franzoso was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the capital Santiago de Chile, 50 kilometers away. He was initially placed in an induced coma before he died on Monday, one day before his 26th birthday.

Crashed into fence next to piste.

Crashed into fence next to piste"Too fast, too dangerous" - experts sound the alarm after the death of talented skier

Innerhofer is suffering greatly from the death of his teammate. Normal everyday life is out of the question. "I'm not interested in training, I couldn't do it. I have no strength, how can I think about skiing?" The World Cup or even the thought of the Olympic Games count for "nothing compared to a lost life".

He was "freaked out" and could no longer sleep. "The first night I walked around until four in the morning, the second night I worked out in the gym. I'm destroyed," says Innerhofer. He will go to the funeral and try to support the family.

Videos from the department

Sports news

"I would be lying if ..."Austria's former ski ace Venier settles accounts with Assinger

Fatal training crash. Italian skier Matteo Franzoso dies in hospital

Fatal training crashItalian skier Matteo Franzoso dies in hospital

After training crash in Chile. Italian speed specialist put into an induced coma

After training crash in ChileItalian speed specialist put into an induced coma

Olympic dream shattered. Swedish ski hopeful crashes badly at training camp

Olympic dream shatteredSwedish ski hopeful crashes badly at training camp

"Spread your legs"Ski coach watches female athletes in the showers and harasses them