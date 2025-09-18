Christof Innerhofer doesn't want to think about skiing at the moment. Keystone

The ski scene is mourning the death of Matteo Franzoso. Team-mate Christof Innerhofer is deeply shocked and describes how he experienced the whole thing.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian skier Matteo Franzoso (25) died after a training accident in Chile.

His teammate Christof Innerhofer is deeply shocked.

The 40-year-old reports sleepless nights and describes how he experienced the accident. Show more

"I had crossed the finish line two minutes ahead of Matteo and was just about to return to the piste for the second lap," says Innerhofer in an interview with "La Repubblica". At the finish he heard that Matteo had fallen on a jump.

He didn't know exactly what had happened and so the 2011 Super-G World Champion made his way up for another run. "When I went back up on the chairlift, I saw what had happened and was completely beside myself. I saw the people around him and immediately realized the severity of the accident."

Franzoso was probably felled by a small bump on the slope. Not actually a difficult passage, "but if you make a mistake, get on the edges or the tips of the skis, then you take the wrong direction in a few hundredths of a second and end up off the track."

After the accident, Franzoso was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the capital Santiago de Chile, 50 kilometers away. He was initially placed in an induced coma before he died on Monday, one day before his 26th birthday.

Innerhofer is suffering greatly from the death of his teammate. Normal everyday life is out of the question. "I'm not interested in training, I couldn't do it. I have no strength, how can I think about skiing?" The World Cup or even the thought of the Olympic Games count for "nothing compared to a lost life".

He was "freaked out" and could no longer sleep. "The first night I walked around until four in the morning, the second night I worked out in the gym. I'm destroyed," says Innerhofer. He will go to the funeral and try to support the family.

Videos from the department