Federica Brignone (center) wants to snatch the globe from Alice Robinson (right) in the giant slalom. Here the two pose together with Lara Gut-Behrami (left) after the giant slalom in Sestriere. IMAGO/LaPresse

The last giant slalom of the World Cup season takes place in Sun Valley on Tuesday evening. Two racers will be battling it out for the small crystal globe.

Linus Hämmerli

The women's giant slalom will be decided at the World Cup final in Sun Valley.

Two racers are still in contention for the small crystal globe: Alice Robinson (520 points) and Federica Brignone (500 points).

Two days after Gut-Behrami knocked Brignone off the super-G throne in the last race, Brignone wants to do the same to Robinson. Show more

In the battle for the small crystal globes, the next decision will be made at the World Cup final in Sun Valley.

The fight for the globes in the downhill races was decided without a race due to the cancellations. Marco Odermatt and Federica Brignone won. In the men's super-G, Odermatt was already the winner of the discipline ranking before the last race. The first thrills came on Sunday evening in the women's super-G.

Brignone can only beat herself

Lara Gut-Behrami conjured up a fabulous time in the North American snow and secured the sixth bullet in that discipline. The victim of the Gut-Behrami show: Brignone. The skier from Ticino knocked the Italian off the leader's throne in the last race.

Now Brignone, who was beaten in the super-G, could strike back and do the same to Alice Robinson. The Italian is 20 points behind the New Zealander with one race to go. In other words: A giant victory for Brignone is also enough for - at least shared - victory in the discipline classification.

And Brignone knows how to win giant slaloms. She has won five out of eight races this winter. She was eliminated in the other three, which is why she is in second place with 500 points behind Alice Robinson with 520 points.

Robinson goes into the race as the leader

Like Brignone, Robinson also has a lot on her plate. She was eliminated in one race, but always finished in the top 3 in the remaining competitions, so the showdown in the giant slalom promises to be exciting.

The Swiss women have nothing left to play for in the battle for the giant slalom globe. The best Swiss woman is Gut-Behrami with 278 points (7th place), followed by Camille Rast with 244 points (10th place).

The starting signal for the 1st run will be given at 16:30.