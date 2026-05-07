Lindsey Vonn is on the squad list for the coming season. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Is Lindsey Vonn returning to the slopes? The living ski icon is on the US squad list for the coming season. However, Vonn herself makes it clear that there is still a long way to go before she makes her comeback and meanwhile shines at the Met Gala.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn is surprisingly in the new US Ski Association squad and would therefore have a starting place for the coming season.

However, a return next winter seems unrealistic: Vonn explained that she needs at least another year and a half to get fully fit after cruciate ligament surgery.

The US-American is not ruling out a definitive end to her career. She is currently concentrating on her rehabilitation and recently made her first appearance without crutches at the Met Gala in New York. Show more

When Lindsey Vonn crashed badly at the Olympic Games in Cortina, the whole skiing world suffered with the American. It seemed almost impossible that she would ever return to the slopes.

But there could be another sensational comeback. The US Ski Association has published the squad for the coming season. And it also includes the name of Lindsey Vonn. This would give the 41-year-old a starting place for next season.

Not fit again until 2027

However, a return next season is unrealistic. The speed specialist recently told the AP: "As soon as my anterior cruciate ligament is repaired, it will take another six months. So I have at least a year and a half ahead of me before I can really be 100 percent fit again, even if I only train in the gym."

So a comeback would probably not be possible until the 2027/28 season. Vonn would then be 43 years old. An end to her career is not out of the question: "Maybe I'll stop. Maybe I'll never race again, and that would be totally fine," said Vonn in the interview.

Without crutches at the Met Gala

However, the US-American has other things to do at the moment anyway. Last week, she appeared at the Met Gala in a chic evening dress. And without crutches. "There are a few steps, it's going to be tough. I didn't know if I could do it. It will be my first day trying to walk without crutches. If I can make it down the stairs, that's a big success," she told CNN before the gala.

Lindsey Vonn at the Met Gala. IMAGO/Everett Collection

Fans on social media were thrilled with Vonn's performance in New York. After the publication of the squad list for the coming season, the joy is unlikely to diminish.