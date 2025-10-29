Is Lindsey Vonn switching from skiing to rodeo roping?

Is Lindsey Vonn switching from skis to lasso? The American surprises with unusual plans for the time after the 2026 Olympics.

Sandro Zappella

Lindsey Vonn is looking ahead to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and says she is already in excellent shape.

After the Olympics, the 41-year-old is considering switching sports and dedicating herself to rodeo roping, which she already tried out in the summer.

Vonn trained for this with six-time world champion Cody Ohl and sees lassoing as her next big adventure. Show more

It was only last season that Lindsey Vonn made her sensational debut in the Ski World Cup. The now 41-year-old American returned after an absence of almost six years and was quickly back at the top of the world. In Sun Valley, the speed specialist raced to second place in the super-G and her first World Cup podium since March 2018.

And the big highlight of her comeback is still to come next winter with the Winter Olympics in Milan: "My goal is not just to make the team. I'm in one of the best shapes of my life," says the American on the US TV show "Today". She feels really good and is in a top position.

But the ski star is not just talking about her current sport, she is already looking to the future. And it holds a surprise for many. Vonn has announced that she will be switching sports after the 2026 Olympics: "I'm in my cowgirl era now," she says with a laugh, adding: "I started rodeo roping in the summer. After the Olympics, I will enter my cowgirl phase. I think rodeo could be my next big adventure. "

Back in the summer, Vonn posted a video of herself rodeo roping and commented: "Someone learned to rop!" She had decided to learn a new skill that her friends were really good at. To do this, she went to six-time world champion Cody Ohl and practiced on a plastic bull, which made it a simple matter, Vonn wrote at the time, adding: "Maybe next summer, when I have a lot of time, I'll look into it more?"

Until then, however, Lindsey Vonn will first show off her skills on skis. Vonn will be competing in her first races of the season in St. Moritz. Two downhill races and a super-G will take place there from March 12 to 14.

