On June 11, 80 nations will decide on the future of international skiing. Major associations such as Swiss-Ski are calling for a change of power at the International Ski Federation (FIS), with the federation's financial situation causing additional controversy.

FIS President Johan Eliasch (left) wants to be re-elected as FIS President. Among other things, he accused CEO Urs Lehmann of disloyalty.

The threat of complete escalation Will Switzerland even withdraw from the Ski World Cup because of a dispute with the FIS?

What will happen if the controversial FIS President Johan Eliasch is re-elected on June 11? According to "Blick", it could come to a total bang. It is even possible that major ski nations will break away from the world federation and organize traditional races such as Wengen, Adelboden, Kitzbühel, Val d'Isère and Bormio themselves.

And so the ski world is looking forward to Belgrade next Thursday, where the landmark election will take place. Will the member associations there confirm the current incumbent Johan Eliasch?

The Swedish-British billionaire is running again, this time nominated by Georgia. His challengers are Victoria Gosling from the UK and Alexander Ospelt from Liechtenstein. Both are campaigning for more dialog and cooperation. Qualities that critics feel Eliasch lacks.

Eliasch's financial legacy

Under Eliasch's leadership, the FIS's assets are said to have shrunk from 130 million francs to 43 million francs. These figures have never been officially confirmed. However, they fit the picture that many insiders paint of the 64-year-old: authoritarian, resistant to criticism and lacking in transparency. "If we carry on like this, we'll hit a wall at 180 km/h," warns Swiss-Ski Co-CEO Diego Züger to Blick.

Swiss-Ski Co-CEO Diego Züger warns of the consequences of Eliasch's leadership of the FIS. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The major ski nations have therefore positioned themselves against Eliasch. According to the "Blick" report, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the USA, Canada, France and Norway are likely to support Ospelt in the election.

Resignation with a signal effect

The situation came to a head last week. Swiss-Ski demanded information about the financial situation of the FIS. At the headquarters in Oberhofen, FIS CEO Urs Lehmann provided information about the situation. His message: if the current course is maintained, the FIS is threatened with insolvency within two years.

Swiss-Ski confronted Eliasch with these statements. According to those involved, the president reacted angrily and accused Lehmann of disloyalty. On Friday, Lehmann drew the consequences and resigned. Many observers see this as a serious blow to Eliasch's re-election campaign.

The power of small associations

Does Eliasch still have a chance of re-election despite the headwind from the major ski nations? Yes. After all, hardly any other president has taken their interests so strongly into account.

Skiing nations such as Switzerland have three votes, while many smaller nations only have one. But with a total of 80 federations entitled to vote, their number could be decisive. Countries such as American Samoa and Vanuatu, among others, are allowed to vote. A candidate needs an absolute majority to win the election.

The votes of the small associations could therefore bring Eliasch back into office. If this happens, the future of skiing is uncertain and there could be a major split. Conflicts would be inevitable in any case.

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