ÖSV sports director Mario Stecher spoke to ORF about the accusations against controversial women's head coach Roland Assinger and raised the possibility of a separation.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Several Austrian female skiers, including Tamara Tippler and Stephanie Venier, accuse women's head coach Roland Assinger of an intimidating and disrespectful tone.

ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher announces a thorough investigation and does not rule out parting ways with Assinger if a respectful working relationship is no longer possible.

Things are bubbling behind the scenes of the Austrian women's team. Head coach Roland Assinger is suspected of using an intimidating tone towards his athletes. There is talk of "degrading and humiliating" behavior.

Two riders, Tamara Tippler and Stephanie Venier, publicly criticized Assinger harshly. In the meantime, other riders have contacted ORF anonymously and made similar accusations, as reported by "Eurosport". The names of the athletes have not been disclosed.

ÖSV sports director Mario Stecher announced that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated. A separation from Assinger cannot be ruled out, Stecher told ORF. "Nothing can be completely ruled out from the outset," he explained. If respectful cooperation within the team is no longer possible, a separation could become necessary. "We at the ski association will definitely have to listen to what the entire women's team has to say," emphasized Stecher.

Despite the tensions, Stecher is aiming for a joint solution with Assinger. "If the chemistry within the team is simply no longer right on several levels, then of course you have to pull the ripcord at some point," he stated.

Venier ponders the end of his career - Assinger defends himself

The pressure on Assinger is high. Venier is thinking about ending his career due to the current situation. "I can't say whether that's it or whether I'll continue. I'm currently in the discovery phase," said the 31-year-old.

Roland Assinger himself rejects the accusations. He emphasizes that the athletes' successes did not come about without good training methods and opportunities. "If someone wins a gold medal and a bronze medal, then not everything will have gone badly beforehand," says the coach. Venier was crowned world champion in the super-G at her home World Championships in Saalbach and took third place in the team combined.

The Ski World Cup is a high-performance sport, and the speed disciplines in particular are dangerous. "Racing down the slopes at up to 140 km/h is no child's birthday party," the 51-year-old emphasized on ORF.

