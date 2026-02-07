  1. Residential Customers
Odermatt frustrated after 4th place "It really sucks. I crossed the finish line and thought it was really good"

Luca Betschart

7.2.2026

Marco Odermatt finishes in a thankless fourth place in the Olympic downhill.
Marco Odermatt finishes in a thankless fourth place in the Olympic downhill.
Picture: EPA

Disappointment for the high-flyer: Marco Odermatt misses the podium in the Olympic downhill by 20 hundredths and has to bury his medal hopes.

07.02.2026, 13:27

07.02.2026, 13:52

With bib number 7, Marco Odermatt races to the top of the rankings in the Olympic downhill and celebrates his lead after his run. But he can't defend it for long. Immediately after the man from Nidwalden comes Franjo von Allmen, who is another 0.7 seconds faster and immediately knocks his team-mate off the leader's throne.

But that's not all. Giovanni Franzoni and Stelvio specialist Dominik Paris are also faster than Odermatt on this day - and push the best downhill skier of the current season off the podium. In the end, the Swiss skier was 20 hundredths short of the bronze medal.

Gold for Switzerland!. Von Allmen races unleashed to Olympic victory - Franzoni and Paris knock Odermatt off the podium

Gold for Switzerland!Von Allmen races unleashed to Olympic victory - Franzoni and Paris knock Odermatt off the podium

Analyze and tick it off

"It really sucks. Fourth place at the Olympic Games is the worst place you can have," said a disappointed Odermatt in the SRF interview. "I was very happy with the way I skied. I crossed the finish line and thought: that was really good. To be honest, I don't know where I can go much faster."

Compared to von Allmen, Odermatt lost time in the lower section in particular, but had no explanation for this shortly after the race. Now it's time to analyze the run well and look ahead. "Check it off. There are still two or three big opportunities to come. But logically it hurts. I have to look at it carefully," says Odermatt and explains: "Because I didn't make any mistakes and would have been right at the front without them. From that point of view, there might be something to change for the next races."

