Matteo Franzoso succumbed to his serious injuries in Chile. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

The Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has died in a hospital in Santiago de Chile as a result of a fall during training.

Andreas Lunghi

Sad news from Chile: Matteo Franzoso, who had an accident in training on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Chile, as the Italian Ski Federation announced on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old - who would have celebrated his 26th birthday on September 16 - fell during a jump at the Italian team's training camp in La Parva, Chile. He flew through two rows of safety nets and crashed into a fence next to the piste. He suffered severe head trauma.

The speed specialist received immediate medical treatment on the slope and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Santiago, where he was placed in an induced coma. He succumbed to his serious injuries two days later.

"It is a tragedy for the family and our sport," said the President of the Italian Ski Federation, Flavio Roda, in a press release. The case is reminiscent of Matilde Lorenzi (19), who also died less than a year ago as a result of a fall.

"We must do everything we can to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future," continued Roda. "The association president, the association council, all athletes, coaches and staff mourn the loss of Matteo Franzoso and stand by his family in these days of pain."

Franzoso made his World Cup debut in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden in December 2021. The speed specialist raced a total of 17 World Cup races, most recently in Kvitfjell in March. He became Italian combined champion in 2023.