After training crash in Chile Italian speed specialist placed in an induced coma

Andreas Lunghi

14.9.2025

Matteo Franzoso suffered severe head trauma in a training crash in Chile.
IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has suffered a serious fall and severe head trauma during a training camp in Chile. He has been placed in an induced coma in a hospital in Santiago.

14.09.2025, 11:06

14.09.2025, 11:14

As the Italian Ski Federation (FISI) announced in a press release on Saturday, the 25-year-old speed specialist suffered a serious fall at the training camp in La Parva, Chile.

Franzoso received immediate medical treatment on the piste and was then flown by helicopter to a hospital in Santiago de Chile. There, the Italian, who suffered severe head trauma, was placed in an induced coma.

"He can count on the best local medical assistance in the hospital in the Chilean capital," the association continues. FISI is in constant communication with the Chilean doctors and will soon provide updates on Franzoso's condition.

The 25-year-old is in South America with the Italian team to prepare for the upcoming ski season.

