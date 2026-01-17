The winner of the Lauberhorn downhill is once again Marco Odermatt. In an interview, the Swiss skier explains why he took full risk again - even if it was a bit crazy.

The ski dominator explains that despite his mistake in the super-G on Friday, he once again took full risk: "If you don't do that, you can't win a race."

The Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel are coming up next week. Winning the downhill in Kitzbühel is the Swiss racer's big goal. Show more

After a dream run, Marco Odermatt wins the Lauberhorn downhill for the fourth time in a row, once again causing a sensation in the Bernese Oberland. As soon as he crossed the finish line with bib number 7 and a clear best time, it was clear to practically everyone: it could hardly be faster.

In the interview in the finish area, the 28-year-old says that he had a good plan and it worked out perfectly: "I took a lot of risks, just like yesterday." This mistake had happened to him in the Brüggli-S the day before, but he had risked everything there again today: "If you don't do that, you can't win a race."

After the Brüggli-S, which he was able to ski at full speed, he felt that it had been great up to that point. When asked whether it takes a lot of mental strength to ride at risk like that, Odermatt explains that he knows he can ride like that and that it has worked in recent years: "That alone helps a lot, even if it is a bit crazy to ride against a wall at 110 km/h." The most difficult thing is the timing, yesterday he waited three, four, five hundredths too long and then you miss everything.

Franjo von Allmen just missed out on the podium, he didn't manage the Kernen-S as he wanted, precisely because he got on his skis a little too late. And so Von Allmen explains for everyone to understand: "Entry good, exit shit. Relatively simple."

The big goal follows in a week's time

The fourth victory on the Lauberhorn is crazy, says Odermatt and explains what makes it so special in Wengen: "It's just wonderful for me to ski here. The fans are brilliant and I often hit the key sections very well here."

The next downhill classic is coming up in Kitzbühel in a week's time. Although Odermatt won the super-G there last year, he is still waiting for a victory in the Hahnenkamm downhill: "Kitzbühel is the big goal and yet I watch the race like any other. You always have to see what's possible every day first anyway," says Odermatt.

