Justin Murisier had a tricky task ahead of him in the downhill on the Lauberhorn. KEYSTONE

Vincent Kriechmayr crashes heavily in the downhill on the Lauberhorn in the final S. While Stefan Rogentin couldn't see in the finish area, Justin Murisier had to hold out at the start. Not an easy situation for either of them.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vincent Kriechmayr crashes in the downhill of Wengen in the finish S.

Swiss skier Stefan Rogentin had a bad crash himself in the first training run and sympathizes with the Austrian.

Justin Murisier, who should have started immediately after Kriechmayr, is also unlucky. As was the case a year ago, he was forced to take a longer break. Show more

At the Swiss ski festival in Wengen, the big headlines once again belong to Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen, who ensure the fourth Swiss double victory in the downhill in a row. However, the Swiss also achieved excellent results further back.

The five best Swiss in the Lauberhorn Downhill 2025 1. Marco Odermatt

2nd Franjo von Allmen

7th Justin Murisier

8th Lars Rösti

12th Stefan Rogentin Show more

Stefan Rogentin was only fifth best Swiss in 12th place. A slight disappointment after Friday's super-G exploit: "More would certainly have been possible," said Rogentin, but he put it into perspective: "I have to be satisfied with the previous week."

He lacked a little energy: "The mental side, the recovery, the processing, that takes a lot of energy." Rogentin started the downhill race with bib number 2 and saw from the finish area how Vincent Kriechmayr crashed badly into the nets at the finish S: "When I see falls like that, I always cringe," says Rogentin.

The man from Graubünden, who had a bad fall himself during the first training run, explains: "I try not to look at it for my own protection. When something like that happens, I turn away. But then you see him being carried away."

Better at the finish than at the start

Rogentin explains that as a professional skier, you naturally sympathize: "It hurts, I've been through it a few times and it's a long ordeal afterwards. It doesn't have to be, but it's just part of our sport."

When asked by blue Sport, Rogentin also said that he was glad that he had already crossed the finish line: "Standing at the top of the start line when something like that happens is definitely worse. You don't know what's going on and then you think it was probably a riding mistake, but you just don't know."

One skier who was still up there when Kriechmayr crashed is Justin Murisier. The man from Valais would have started immediately after the Austrian, but had to be stopped due to the crash: "After this long interruption, it was difficult to concentrate at the start," says Murisier.

Kriechmayr on the way to the finish after his crash. KEYSTONE

Pumped full of adrenaline and then coming down

The fact that you don't know how long you have to wait is particularly difficult. Whether it was just one or two minutes or even 15 minutes. Murisier suffered the same fate last year in Wengen, when Alexis Pinturault crashed heavily. Murisier had to wait over half an hour as the next starter: "I don't know how long, but far too long."

On the one hand, it is "brutally difficult" to concentrate at the start, on the other hand you lose all your energy: "I was really at the start, had pushed myself and was full of adrenaline. Then you have to come down and it's difficult to push yourself again afterwards."

When he is waiting at the start, Murisier just wants to know whether it was a riding error or whether there is a problem on the track: "I don't want to know whether it's bad or not. That simply doesn't help me at the moment. I have to perform, my life goes on."

Under these circumstances, Murisier showed a correspondingly strong race with 7th place, even if he himself is not 100 percent satisfied: "I want to be on the podium, I have to ski better for that."

Videos from the department