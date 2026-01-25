Winning the silver chamois, not losing the victory: Loïc Meillard on the podium in Kitzbühel. Keystone

Loïc Meillard, who was leading at the halfway point, finishes in second place in the slalom in Kitzbühel. Unlike Marco Odermatt in the downhill the day before, the French-Swiss racer is satisfied with the silver chamois.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Loïc Meillard, you dominated the first run, but didn't manage to cross the finish line with a big lead. Do you have an explanation for this?

"The second run was completely different in terms of style, just like the base, as I was last in line. I had to ride in my lane and couldn't draw my own line. I adjusted to that. In some places it worked well, in other parts less so."

Did you win the silver chamois or lose the gold one?

"Sure, you always want to come first. I attacked hard and tried to ride the right line. Felli (Manuel Feller; editor's note) was simply faster in the middle section and deserved to win. I know that I still have work to do."

You finished on the podium for the first time in Kitzbühel. What was different today than in previous years?

"That's a good question. My form is good at the moment, it's going in the right direction, even if I'm not yet at 100 percent. I liked the snow today, it was icy in places and then grippy again. I found the right key to fully attack and not think too much."

Now two night races follow in Schladming. You have positive memories of the slope there, having won the giant slalom three years ago.

"Sure, I have very good memories of the giant slalom. I came close to the podium a few times in the slalom. I know how to ski this slope. There's always a good atmosphere and a special ambience at the night events."

Do you prefer riding in floodlight to daylight?

"It's good to have a mixture. It's a slightly different atmosphere with floodlights, and the fans are also different in the evening. The darkness makes it a bit tighter, you feel like the people are closer."