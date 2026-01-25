  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Loïc Meillard in form "I've found the right key to attack fully"

SDA

25.1.2026 - 16:32

Winning the silver chamois, not losing the victory: Loïc Meillard on the podium in Kitzbühel.
Winning the silver chamois, not losing the victory: Loïc Meillard on the podium in Kitzbühel.
Keystone

Loïc Meillard, who was leading at the halfway point, finishes in second place in the slalom in Kitzbühel. Unlike Marco Odermatt in the downhill the day before, the French-Swiss racer is satisfied with the silver chamois.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2026, 16:32

25.01.2026, 21:58

Loïc Meillard, you dominated the first run, but didn't manage to cross the finish line with a big lead. Do you have an explanation for this?

"The second run was completely different in terms of style, just like the base, as I was last in line. I had to ride in my lane and couldn't draw my own line. I adjusted to that. In some places it worked well, in other parts less so."

Did you win the silver chamois or lose the gold one?

"Sure, you always want to come first. I attacked hard and tried to ride the right line. Felli (Manuel Feller; editor's note) was simply faster in the middle section and deserved to win. I know that I still have work to do."

You finished on the podium for the first time in Kitzbühel. What was different today than in previous years?

"That's a good question. My form is good at the moment, it's going in the right direction, even if I'm not yet at 100 percent. I liked the snow today, it was icy in places and then grippy again. I found the right key to fully attack and not think too much."

Now two night races follow in Schladming. You have positive memories of the slope there, having won the giant slalom three years ago.

"Sure, I have very good memories of the giant slalom. I came close to the podium a few times in the slalom. I know how to ski this slope. There's always a good atmosphere and a special ambience at the night events."

Do you prefer riding in floodlight to daylight?

"It's good to have a mixture. It's a slightly different atmosphere with floodlights, and the fans are also different in the evening. The darkness makes it a bit tighter, you feel like the people are closer."

More from the department

9th slalom crystal globe.

9th slalom crystal globe"Have no words for it" -Mikaela Shiffrin achieves new record

Slalom in Kitzbühel. Ösi star Feller makes the hut shake with home victory - Meillard strong second place

Slalom in KitzbühelÖsi star Feller makes the hut shake with home victory - Meillard strong second place

Shiffrin show in Spindleruv Mlyn. 9th slalom globe for US dominator - strong Rast finishes second, Holdener fifth

Shiffrin show in Spindleruv Mlyn9th slalom globe for US dominator - strong Rast finishes second, Holdener fifth