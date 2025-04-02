Ivica Kostelic was buried by an avalanche in Austria. Keystone

Former ski racer Ivica Kostelic was buried in an avalanche while freeriding in Austria. Fortunately, the Croatian escaped with a scare.

Jan Arnet

The Croatian former ski racer Ivica Kostelic was buried while freeriding in Austria.

The Croatian was rescued from the snow by his companion - both were uninjured.

40 emergency services, including mountain rescuers, dog handlers, helicopter teams and doctors, were deployed due to the high risk of avalanches. Show more

An avalanche occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Obertauern, Austria. It was apparently triggered by two freeriders at an altitude of around 2150 meters. One of them was the former Croatian ski racer Ivica Kostelic (45), as confirmed by the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper in the evening. The 45-year-old was very lucky - his companion was able to dig him out in time.

Kostelic was skiing in open terrain together with a 30-year-old from Salzburg. The two of them wanted to ski down through the fresh powder snow when the snow slab came loose. The Croatian was buried over a meter deep, but remained uninjured, as did his companion. After the successful rescue, both were able to ski down to the valley on their own.

Kostelic had already recently found himself in a life-threatening situation in Montenegro: During a kayak tour on the Mediterranean, he and a French companion were swept out to sea by strong winds and meter-high waves at the mouth of the Buna River. Only a dramatic rescue operation by the Montenegrin coastguard brought them to safety.

Major rescue operation in Obertauern

After the avalanche, the emergency services initially expected two people to be buried. A mountain rescuer and a dog handler were flown to the avalanche cone by helicopter. "There was a high risk of secondary avalanches and it was decided not to send any mountain rescuers into the terrain for the time being," explained Michael Koch, head of operations.

An air rescuer was brought to the scene of the accident by rope - just as the 30-year-old from Salzburg was already freeing Kostelic from the snow. The two freeriders then skied down to the valley together.

According to the mountain rescue team, the avalanche had a large amount of dust, was around 150 to 200 meters wide and 350 to 400 meters long. A total of 40 emergency services were deployed - including mountain rescue teams from Obertauern and Radstadt, three dog handlers, the Alpine police, two helicopter crews, lift staff, two doctors from Obertauern and the Red Cross.