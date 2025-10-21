  1. Residential Customers
Ski stars of tomorrow Janine Schmitt, the
European Cup overall winner

Sandro Zappella

21.10.2025

Who is Janine Schmitt? The 24-year-old won the overall European Cup in 2024 and has also scored points in the World Cup. blue Sport shows her home and amazes with other talents.

21.10.2025, 09:45

21.10.2025, 10:53

Janine Schmitt won the overall ranking in the European Ski Cup in 2024. Last season, she scored five points in the downhill and super-G in the World Cup and is fighting for a place in the top 30.

blue Sport met the speed specialist at her home in Wangs (SG). The 24-year-old presents her personal fitness room and amazes with her piano skills. In her vacation apartment on the Pizol, where she first came into contact with skiing, she also presents her most important trophies. You can see the whole video portrait in the article above.

Profile

  • First name, surname: Janine Schmitt
  • Date of birth: October 26, 2000
  • Height: 1.62 cm
  • Ski club: Graue Hörner Mels
  • Squad: B
  • In the squad since: May 1, 2020
  • World Cup debut: January 20, 2023 (downhill, Cortina d'Ampezzo)
  • Leisure time: Playing the piano
  • Favorite food: Chocolate
