Jasmine Flury back in the World Cup. KEYSTONE

Jasmine Flury competed in her last race in February 2024 and has now made her comeback in St. Moritz. The 32-year-old from Graubünden was overcome with emotion after the race.

Syl Battistuzzi

After 22 months away due to injury, Jasmine Flury, the 2023 downhill world champion, made her comeback this Friday in St. Moritz. In February 2024, the 32-year-old from Graubünden suffered cartilage damage in her knee.

It was already "very emotional" the morning after the viewing, says Flury, who is fighting back tears on the finish slope. "I had so much on my mind and yet my head is so empty now," she describes her emotional state to blue Sport. "I'm glad to be at the finish line. I'm glad the day is over."

The preparation had been "extremely difficult" with her story and Michelle (Gisin)'s fall yesterday. "It already started in Copper Mountain (Lara Gut-Behrami - the ed.), then last week with Corinne (Suter). It's all been a bit much in the last two weeks," admits Flury.

"It was emotional chaos"

She is still working through this so that she can concentrate on herself. "You're certainly thinking about them - at the same time, I was happy about the race - it was a chaos of emotions," she explains.

The result (30th place - editor's note) today was "a bit secondary". "I tried to ski down with joy. I certainly made a few mistakes, the determination is still missing. I think I just have to collect these race kilometers now, I have to give myself this time and just keep going step by step," she sums up.

Lindsey Vonn, who won in St. Moritz, was already in full racing rhythm. "I trained with her last week in America. She doesn't take her poles out. It's incredibly cool to watch her. You definitely have to look up the line she pulled down here," says Flury in amazement at the American.