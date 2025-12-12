Speed specialist Jasmine Flury is hoping for a good comeback in St. Moritz after almost two years out injured. Keystone

Jasmine Flury competed in her last race in February 2024 and is now set to make her comeback in St. Moritz. The 32-year-old from Graubünden looks back on a difficult but also instructive time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Flury asked herself more than once during her injury break whether it was worth all the effort. Especially on those days when she couldn't see any progress in rehab and was constantly plagued by pain. She not only wondered whether her knee would allow her to compete in ski races again, but also whether her head would be ready for it. Whether she could ever dare to take the necessary risks again.

"At some point, not too long ago, I was able to answer yes to these questions," says Flury at the media meeting on Wednesday. Although she was set back slightly by flu in her preparations for the speed start in St. Moritz, she still seems focused and determined. The first downhill training session was "brutally tough", but also very nice. It reminded her why she never gave up despite all the setbacks in the build-up. "Because skiing is what I love doing the most."

Working for more "leg volume"

At the same time, the 2023 downhill world champion is trying to adjust her expectations. It's not like it was before the injury and she's not yet where she would like to be. When asked what is missing, Flury replies that her "little leg" should be a little thicker. "It took me a long time to build up my muscles, and it will take a while yet." It's not that she lacks the strength for skiing, the volume is just not quite back yet. Careful preparation is therefore important. "I feel like I'm warming up all day."

In addition to muscles, top-class sport is above all a matter of the head. And Flury still sees potential there too. "At the moment, it still takes a lot of energy to overcome this." The important thing is to regain confidence step by step. That's why she wants to try and block out everything surrounding her comeback and concentrate solely on her performance. Not an easy task at her home race, where many of her loved ones will be present and she will be in the media spotlight. "It will be super special," predicts Flury. "I have to have my emotions under control."

A "careful" build-up

Beat Tschuor, the head coach of the alpine women, also urges patience. Returning after a serious injury is a process that simply takes time. Flury is not someone who can immediately switch from zero to one hundred. "She needs a lot of confidence and calm," says Tschuor. The coaching team has therefore "carefully" structured the build-up. "But she's definitely heading in the right direction."

The intensive summer preparation is now followed by the first serious matches. The first of the two downhill races will be held in St. Moritz on Friday. With the super-G on Sunday, there are three races on the program. It's also important to manage your strength well.

Premiere eight years ago

Flury has fond memories of the Corviglia slope. In December 2017, she celebrated her World Cup podium debut here by winning the super-G. Although her career was unsteady after that, she then added three more World Cup podiums between 2022 and 2024 as well as the sensational World Championship title in Méribel (all in the downhill). The devastating cartilage damage came just as she was beginning to establish herself at the top of the world.

But Flury doesn't want to dwell on it. "Success is nice, but you learn more from the times when things aren't just going well." During her break, she discovered new sides to herself. Whereas she used to take pain as a sign to put the brakes on, she had to learn to "go beyond the pain" during rehab. There were days when she was close to despair. "And then it suddenly got better. I just had to keep at it, live in the moment." She has taken this mantra with her. In the best-case scenario, it should carry her all the way to the Olympic Games in Cortina in her comeback season.

