Jean-Philippe Rochat will remain a member of the FIS Council for the next two years. The Vaud native secured re-election at the Congress in Belgrade.

Jean-Philippe Rochat will remain a member of the FIS Council for the next two years

Rochat, 68, who served as vice president of Swiss-Ski for twelve years, joined the council two years ago. The father of slalom specialist Marc Rochat—who retired after last winter—ran for the position at that time in place of Urs Lehmann, who chose not to seek another term.

Twenty-seven people had applied for the 18 seats on the Council held by federation representatives. The body is rounded out by the FIS President, the Secretary General, and four athlete representatives.

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