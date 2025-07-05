Three-time wrestling king Jörg Abderhalden is a new member of the Swiss-Ski Executive Committee. Picture: Keystone

Jörg Abderhalden is a new member of the Swiss-Ski Executive Committee.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the 121st Assembly of Delegates in Fiesch, the three-time wrestling king and President of the Eastern Switzerland Ski Association (OSSV) was elected by the Interregion East as its representative on the Presidium of the Swiss Ski Association. Abderhalden succeeds Marco Gut, who has been a member of the committee since 2020.

With 134 World Cup podium places in nine different sports and the successful defense of first place in the World Cup nations ranking in alpine skiing, Swiss-Ski can look back on one of its most successful seasons. The 25 medals at elite world championships in Olympic sports represent a record for the association. A surplus of CHF 112,411 was generated for the 2024/25 financial year.