  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Three-time wrestling king Jörg Abderhalden elected to the Swiss-Ski Executive Committee

SDA

5.7.2025 - 21:11

Three-time wrestling king Jörg Abderhalden is a new member of the Swiss-Ski Executive Committee.
Three-time wrestling king Jörg Abderhalden is a new member of the Swiss-Ski Executive Committee.
Picture: Keystone

Jörg Abderhalden is a new member of the Swiss-Ski Executive Committee.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 21:11

05.07.2025, 21:28

At the 121st Assembly of Delegates in Fiesch, the three-time wrestling king and President of the Eastern Switzerland Ski Association (OSSV) was elected by the Interregion East as its representative on the Presidium of the Swiss Ski Association. Abderhalden succeeds Marco Gut, who has been a member of the committee since 2020.

With 134 World Cup podium places in nine different sports and the successful defense of first place in the World Cup nations ranking in alpine skiing, Swiss-Ski can look back on one of its most successful seasons. The 25 medals at elite world championships in Olympic sports represent a record for the association. A surplus of CHF 112,411 was generated for the 2024/25 financial year.

More from the department

Surprising change. Kristoffersen parts ways with his coach after just one year

Surprising changeKristoffersen parts ways with his coach after just one year

Future after the end of her career. Lara Gut-Behrami concludes investor deal with Swiss company

Future after the end of her careerLara Gut-Behrami concludes investor deal with Swiss company

A great steps down. Austrian skiing legend Meissnitzer:

A great steps downAustrian skiing legend Meissnitzer: "I will miss Gut-Behrami"