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Successor to Roland Assinger Johannes Zöchling new women's head coach of the ÖSV

SDA

9.4.2026 - 09:30

Austria's women around Julia Scheib have a new coach in Johannes Zöchling, who knows the association very well
Austria's women around Julia Scheib have a new coach in Johannes Zöchling, who knows the association very well
Keystone

Austria's alpine women's team has a new head coach. As the ÖSV announced on Thursday, Johannes Zöchling succeeds Roland Assinger.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 09:30

09.04.2026, 10:31

Zöchling, a 46-year-old from Lower Austria, held various positions in the ÖSV from 2010 to 2024 and most recently worked as coach of the Norwegian technical women around Olympic silver medalist Thea Stjernesund. "In Johannes Zöchling, we have gained a coach who has proven over many years that he can successfully develop athletes. I am convinced that he will find a very good approach to the athletes with his calm manner," ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher is quoted as saying in the press release.

The contract with the Carinthian Assinger was not extended after three years of working together.

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