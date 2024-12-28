End of the season: Josua Mettler suffered serious knee injuries in the final training session in Bormio on Friday Keystone

As feared, Josua Mettler suffered serious injuries during downhill training in Bormio on Friday. Both knees were damaged in the fall.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Investigations at the Hirslanden Clinic in Zurich revealed practically identical injuries: A tear of the anterior cruciate ligament, a tear of the medial collateral ligament and a tear of the medial meniscus.

Mettler, overall winner of the European Cup in 2023, will undergo surgery in the coming weeks. It goes without saying that the season is over for the 26-year-old from Toggenburg.