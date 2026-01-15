  1. Residential Customers
Downhill in Austria Junior World Champion Stefanie Grob celebrates her first European Cup victory

SDA

15.1.2026 - 14:10

Stefanie Grob beats everyone in the European Cup downhill at Pass Thurn.
Stefanie Grob beats everyone in the European Cup downhill at Pass Thurn.
Keystone

After five previous podium finishes, Junior World Champion Stefanie Grob achieves her first victory in the European Cup.

Keystone-SDA

15.01.2026, 14:10

15.01.2026, 14:31

The 21-year-old from Appenzell won the downhill race at Pass Thurn in Austria with a lead of 56 hundredths over second-placed Garance Meyer from France. The three-time junior world champion had dropped out of the race the day before on the same course.

With Celine Reichenbach, Daria Zurlinden and Elena Stucki in 7th to 9th place, three more Swiss-Ski racers finished in the top ten on Thursday.

