Justin Murisier in the Bormio Super-G at the end of December Keystone

Justin Murisier has withdrawn from the giant slalom in Adelboden. The soon-to-be 33-year-old has announced that his knee is showing signs of fatigue after the intense races in December.

He will therefore not be taking part in the traditional race on the Chuenisbärgli on Saturday, January 11, and will instead prepare for the rest of the season.

Murisier celebrated his first World Cup victory in the downhill in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December. The next speed races are scheduled for the week after Adelboden in Wengen.