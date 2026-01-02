It was to be her last race of the season: Katharina Liensberger last Sunday in Semmering. Picture: Keystone

For Katharina Liensberger from Vorarlberg, the dream of taking part in the Olympic Games next February is over. The 28-year-old had a serious fall in training.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The slalom specialist suffered serious injuries to her right knee in a fall on Friday in St. Michael/Lungau during a giant slalom session in preparation for the World Cup in Kranjska-Gora. A fracture of the tibial plateau, a torn meniscus and a torn inner ligament were diagnosed at the Hochrum Clinic near Innsbruck.

The operation was still scheduled for the day of the accident, but in any case this also means the end of the season for the Saalbach-Hinterglemm slalom world championship bronze medallist. Liensberger would have been competing in both the giant slalom and the slalom this weekend. So far this season, the 2021 Slalom World Champion has achieved her best result with 4th place last Sunday on the Semmering.

