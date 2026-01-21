  1. Residential Customers
"I have a guardian angel" Ken Caillot gives the all-clear after horror crash in Kitzbühel

Patrick Lämmle

21.1.2026

The second downhill training session on the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel is overshadowed by a serious crash. But now the victim has given the all-clear.

21.01.2026, 20:15

Before today's training session, Ken Caillot was only known to ski experts. There is a painful reason why his name is now on everyone's lips. The 27-year-old Frenchman tackles the downhill training on the Streif with bib number 59, but never reaches the finish line.

Caillot makes a mistake in front of the mousetrap and is then thrown horribly through the air. The Frenchman was eventually taken away by helicopter.

Second Kitzbühel training session. Franzoni again sets best time on the Streif - Frenchman Caillot crashes heavily

Second Kitzbühel training sessionFranzoni again sets best time on the Streif - Frenchman Caillot crashes heavily

But there is good news: Caillot himself gives the all-clear. He wrote to fans on Instagram: "With this post, I want to tell you that I haven't broken anything."

"I got off incredibly lightly, just a big bruise on my back." He is aware that everything could have been much worse and so he also thanks the manufacturers of his airbag and helmet. For Caillot, one thing is clear: "I have a little guardian angel."

Albrecht's terrible fall

There are always bad accidents on the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel. On January 22, 2009, for example, Daniel Albrecht fell backwards during a training jump and brutally smashed his head against the ground after a 70-metre flight. Albrecht remains in an induced coma for three and a half weeks with a traumatic brain injury. When he woke up, he didn't even know who he was at first. Although he fought his way back, he never managed to finish higher than 21st.

