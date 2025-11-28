Marco Odermatt wins the super-G at Copper Mountain ahead of Vincent Kriechmayr and Raphael Haaser. The comeback of one of the greats is a talking point: Aleksander Kilde.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 684 days after his serious crash at the Lauberhorn, Aleksander Kilde celebrates his emotional comeback at the Super-G in Copper Mountain.

The sporting result (24th place) is of secondary importance - Kilde's return after a lengthy rehabilitation is accompanied by great relief and many emotions.

His partner Mikaela Shiffrin supported him intensively during his recovery and was deeply touched by his perseverance during the race. Show more

On January 13, 2024, Aleksander Kilde crashed on the final S of the Lauberhorn downhill and crashed into the safety nets with full force. Severe injuries to his right leg and left shoulder are the serious diagnosis.

Instead of facing the end of his career, the now 33-year-old fights his way back - not without setbacks. The healing process is delayed for the partner of US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin due to an infection in the shoulder. Kilde doesn't let it get him down and continues to work on his comeback.

On November 27, 2025 - 684 days after the fall in Wengen - the time has come. Kilde starts the Super-G in Copper Mountain with the number 22. In the end, he finishes 24th in Marco Odermatt's victory - the result is of secondary importance, as evidenced by Shiffrin's tears as her loved one crosses the finish line.

"It was amazing. It was so beautiful to ski, a dream," the 33-year-old told SRF in the finish area. He had been nervous all week. "Now I have a lot of emotions."

Aleksander Kilde is making his comeback in Copper Mountain after an injury break of almost two years. IMAGO/Imagn Images

Shiffrin was also emotionally moved: "It was very special that I was able to be there for his comeback. I'm very proud of him," said the best female skier in history, who is also competing in Copper Mountain on Saturday and Sunday.

Shiffrin was the rock in the surf for him, said Kilde. "She has supported me from day one. Not only personally, but also as an athlete. I'm glad that I can share so much with her. The support I've gotten from her has been insane. I love her."

